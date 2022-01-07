The Broad Stage Presents Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds Of Zamarm, January 30

The Broad Stage presents gospel sensation Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar, his anointed choir, bringing its deeply communal experience, on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 7:30pm.



Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar have carved a unique place for themselves in the music industry through soul-stirring arrangements of contemporary gospel, musical theater, and rich original compositions. The ensemble, organized in 2009, has performed with gospel greats such as William McDowell, Kierra "Kiki" Sheard, Richard Smallwood, VaShawn Mitchell, Earnest Pugh, and James Fortune.



Hailing from Augusta, Georgia, McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar are known for their opulent harmonies and beautiful blends, which are showcased throughout their 2012 album Limitless and their viral online covers. The 14-track compilation is sprinkled with ballads and anthems of original invigorating songs that are beloved by their fans everywhere. Online their simplistic yet awe-inspiring arrangements of gospel and musical theater favorites have garnered millions of views in mere days, spreading their voice to the corners of the earth. Always providing a fresh perspective, the group's sound is truly authentic while capturing the essence of the original piece.



Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar have toured extensively throughout the United States, including performances in New York City, Chicago, Boston, Austin, and more. Transcending cultural boundaries, the group's music is sung all over the world. Their international travels have included Paris, France; Krakow, Poland; Menorca, Spain and Rajadell, Spain.



The Worcester Telegraph and Gazette said, "When darkness feels like it's closing in from all sides, sometimes the only thing we can do is light a candle - not a physical one of wax and string but a spiritual one of ponderance and self-reflection ... that glow is made possible by gospel singer/composer Trey McLaughlin, whose gilded voice shines, nestled in the embrace of his traveling choir, The Sounds of Zamar."



Trey M. McLaughlin is a passionate vocalist, educator, composer, arranger, and clinician. Known for fusing together an eclectic mix of musical genres, he arranges and performs original works with his own touring and recording ensemble, The Sounds of Zamar, who concluded their first national tour in the 2018-2019 season.



Trey currently serves as Director of Worship and Arts at Tabernacle Baptist Church of Augusta, Georgia, and is the Artistic Director of the non-profit performing arts youth group, Creative Impressions, of which he was once a member and Student Director. Trey serves as adjunct faculty at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota, teaching graduate level courses in conducting, vocal technique, composition, arranging, and piano.



Born in Augusta, GA, Trey M. McLaughlin graduated from the John S. Davidson Magnet School in 2002. He attended Columbus State University (The Schwob School of Music) in Columbus, GA, during which he was a member of its University Singers and Chorale, and placed second and third in Georgia's College NATS (National Association of Teachers of Singing) Competition for two consecutive years. Trey is a member and past president of the professional music fraternity Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia, and he is a former director of G.E.N.E.S.I.S., the Columbus State University Gospel Choir. Trey graduated from Columbus State University in May of 2008 with a Bachelor of Music Performance Degree with emphasis in Vocal Pedagogy.



In 2014, Trey had the honor of conducting a Master Class and performing at the L'Opéra de Massy in Massy, France. In October of 2015, Trey conducted a 300-voice choir in Krakow, Poland as the guest clinician of the annual 7x Festival. Locally, he often services as guest clinician for Honor Choruses throughout the state of Georgia.



As a performer, composer, clinician, educator, and mentor, Trey McLaughlin is an ambassador for the Augusta Arts community. His international, national and local work provides rich cultural and artistic experiences for all of whom he encounters.



Learn more at www.thebroadstage.org.