Teen Art Week Comes To Dance Entropy & Green Space

Teens are leading the way with NYC's first-ever Teen Arts Week May 13-19 -- seven days of free events for NYC youth in all five boroughs. Teen Arts Week was created by NYC high school students in the Teen Producers program at 92nd Street Y.

Artistic Director Valerie Green states that she is excited to participate in this enriching and important citywide event and has announced that Take Root & Fertile Ground will be offered to participating teens as a part of Teen Arts Week.

Participating performances: Take Root with Edgar Cortes Dance Theater and Dance Visions NY May 17th and 18th, 2019 at 8PM & Fertile Ground New Works Showcase with various artists on May 19th at 7PM at Green Space 37-24 24th Street, Suite 211 (btwn. 37 & 38th Ave) Long Island City, NY 11101.

TAKE ROOT, now in its 10th season, nurtures dance artists at established stages in their careers, pairing them in a split bill or full evening-length program. This monthly series supports dance makers' experimentation and growth by providing our venue, Green Space, along with full technical and marketing support to present their work to the NYC public.

FERTILE GROUND has supported emerging and established artists for 13 seasons, showcasing the work of over 50 choreographers each year. The non-curated program features 5-6 dance makers each evening and includes a post-performance discussion with wine, moderated by Green Space's Artistic Director, Valerie Green.

Teenagers and Families interested in participating and taking advantage of free tickets can visit https://www.92y.org/teen-arts-week for registration and ticketing information.

Those interested in purchasing full priced tickets should visit www.GreenSpaceStudio.org





