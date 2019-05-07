Taylor 2 Announces Change In Leadership

Former Paul Taylor Dance Company Member Cathy McCann has been named Director of Taylor 2 Dance Company (Taylor 2) by Artistic Director Michael Novak effective May 20, 2019. Ms. McCann was hired after current Taylor 2 Rehearsal Director Ruth Andrien announced that she was stepping down from the role after nine years.

"Cathy McCann is an exceptional teacher and has staged multiple Taylor dances on behalf of the Paul Taylor Dance Foundation," said Artistic Director Michael Novak. "She brings a deep knowledge of Paul's vast repertory and a passion for nurturing dancers in all phases of their career."

Cathy McCann was a member of the Paul Taylor Dance Company for 13 years. Among the 18 dances Mr. Taylor made on her were Mercuric Tidings, Brandenburgs, Musical Offering and Sunset. She was featured in five Taylor television specials, including the 1991 Emmy Award-winning Speaking in Tongues. In 1991, Mikhail Baryshnikov invited her to join the White Oak Dance Project, where she performed works by Mark Morris and Lar Lubovitch. Ms. McCann has staged Taylor dances for American Ballet Theatre, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, San Francisco Ballet, Paris Opera Ballet and Houston Ballet, among others, and her own choreography has been presented at New York City Center. She has been a faculty member of Adelphi University, Barnard College and Hofstra University, and has taught at the American Dance Festival and Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival. She was appointed to her current position by Michael Novak, Artistic Director of Paul Taylor American Modern Dance, in March 2019.

Ruth Andrien will continue working with the Taylor organization concentrating her efforts on teaching at The Taylor School, setting Mr. Taylor's dances on companies throughout the world and other special projects.

"Ruth Andrien has led our second company for the past nine years with pride, dedication and unflinching loyalty to Mr. Taylor's canon," said Mr. Novak. "We are all grateful for her years of service, we hope to keep her deeply involved with us through teaching at our School, licensing of Paul's dances, and other Taylor projects."



Leadership funding provided by The SHS Foundation. Public support provided by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council; and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.





Related Articles View More Dance Stories

More Hot Stories For You