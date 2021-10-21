THE SCARLET STONE is Now Screening Online For Free Through the End of October

Tirgan, North America's preeminent hub for Persian arts and culture, has announced the virtual presentation of The Scarlet Stone, a multidisciplinary and collaborative music/dance/animation work that merges expressive modern aesthetics with Persian traditions. Composer/Director Shahrokh Yadegari created this profound cultural experience in conjunction with dancer/choreographer Shahrokh Moshkin Ghalam based on the Shahnameh by Ferdowsi and the last work of Siavash Kasrai, Moher-ye Sorkh (The Scarlet Stone). The piece uses a contemporary rendition of ancient Persian mythology by Ferdowsi and Kasrai to reflect on the 1979 Iranian Revolution aftermath.

The Scarlet Stone features stunning performances by acclaimed artists Gordafarid, Afshin Mofid, Ida Saki, Miriam Peretz, and Moshkin Ghalam as Sohrab. The 80-minute program-in Persian with projected English subtitles- was performed live in 2015 when it debuted on stages in San Diego, Toronto, and Los Angeles. Filmed to reach a global audience-at UCLA's Royce Hall-the online presentation will be available through October 31, 2021, and will be free to watch.

The month-long screenings will be available for free at https://tirgan.scarletstone.com. To learn more about The Scarlet Stone, please visit http://scarletstone.com.