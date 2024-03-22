THE PHANTOM MENACE Returns To The El Capitan Theatre For 25th Anniversary

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Star Wars Episode I The Phantom Menace blasts into the El Capitan Theatre beginning May 3rd through May 7th to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the film.

Experience all 9 films with the Star Wars Skywalker Saga May the 4th Marathon beginning at 10am on Saturday May 4th. Guests will see all nine movies on the big screen, beginning with “Star Wars Episode I The Phantom Menace” and concluding with “Star Wars Episode IX The Rise of Skywalker.”

Tickets and More Information

Tickets are $135 and include an inclusive poster, all you can eat popcorn, food and more! Daily showtimes for “Star Wars Episode I The Phantom Menace” are 9:30am, 1:00pm, 4:30pm, and 8:00pm. Tickets are $16 for guests of all ages.

Dates and showtimes are subject to change. Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantheatre.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page.

About Lucasfilm's “Star Wars Episode I The Phantom Menace”:

Experience the heroic action and unforgettable adventures of Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace. See the first fateful steps in the journey of Anakin Skywalker. Stranded on the desert his Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn discover nine-year-old Anakin, who is unusually strong in the Force. Anakin wins a thrilling Podrace and with it his freedom as he leaves his home to be trained as a Jedi. The heroes return to Naboo where Anakin and the Queen face massive invasion forces while the two Jedi contend with a deadly foe named Darth Maul. Only then do they realize the invasion is merely the first step in a sinister scheme by the re-emergent forces of darkness known as the Sith.

About The El Capitan Theatre

The El Capitan Theatre is an exclusive first-run movie theatre equipped with state-of-the-art technology, operated by The Walt Disney Studios. Known as Disney's Home on Hollywood Boulevard, the theatre also hosts live stage shows, world premieres, special events and screenings of classic Disney films. In 2014, the City of Los Angeles declared the theatre a Historical Monument after it's restoration showcasing the original lavish architecture. For more information, ElCapitanTheatre.com.