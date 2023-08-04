THE JAZZ YATRA Comes to Mandala South Asian Performing Arts in September

The performance is on Friday, September 15, 7 p.m.

By: Aug. 04, 2023

THE JAZZ YATRA Comes to Mandala South Asian Performing Arts in September

Mandala South Asian Performing Arts, which connects audiences and students with the vibrancy, flavors, and colors of the performing arts traditions of South Asia, presents the world premiere of The Jazz Yatra, showcasing South Asian dance traditions with an Indo-jazz score by acclaimed jazz guitarist Fareed Haque. The performance is September 15 at 7 p.m. at Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville.
 
Inspired by the ancient Indian epic Ramayana, The Jazz Yatra blends diverse artistic lenses to bring a riveting story to light, depicting the elements of nature as symbolic of hope and resilience for humankind to renew and revive itself. Artistic direction by Mandala Founder and Executive Artistic Director Pranita Nayar with choreography by Nejla Yatkin, a 2023 Guggenheim fellow with a global reputation for captivating stage performances.
 
A cast of nine Mandala dancers trained in various dance styles—East Asian, South Asian, Black American and Euro-Caucasian—perform this work together, embracing new directions in contemporary Indian dance practice under the direction of choreographer Yatkin. This performance is a preview of a larger production taking place in October at the Harris Theater of Music and Dance in Chicago.

Before the dance performance begins, Haque and an ensemble of musicians will present a short performance of South Asian-influenced jazz.
 
Nayar said, “I’m thrilled to be working with artists of such high pedigree for this performance. Nejla and Fareed collectively have a wealth of experience and inspiration that will bring creative energy to Mandala’s vision for The Jazz Yatra. We want to honor the traditions as well as infuse them with contemporary influences to tell the story of the 21st century diaspora.”




