Stephen Petronio Company, Malpaso Dance Company and More Added to JoyceStream

Linda Shelton, Executive Director of The Joyce Theater Foundation, announced today new programming for the organization's Bring Dance Home collection of curated digital performances, interviews, podcasts, film, and classes aimed at bringing dance-loving audiences together from the comfort and safety of their own home. While access to all of The Joyce's online resources is free, gifts of any size provide crucial support to The Joyce's current operations and will help to ensure the future of New York City's diverse dance landscape.

JoyceStream, a selection of full-length performances available weekly from artists and companies from current and past Joyce seasons, will add performances by Stephen Petronio Company, and Cuba's Malpaso and Irene Rodriguez next month.

Beginning Friday, May 1 at 7pm, JoyceStream will feature Cuba's internationally acclaimed Malpaso Dance Company, whose March season at The Joyce Theater was canceled due to the current shut-down. The company's work, 24 Hours and a Dog, will be available for viewing until May 8 at 10am. There will be an artist talkback on Tuesday, May 5 at 7pm. The powerful and passionate Irene Rodriguez, also from Cuba, will have two works available for viewing for one week beginning Friday, May 8 at 7pm: the autobiographical Solera; and the thrilling full-company work Encierro. On Friday, May 15 at 7pm, The Joyce will begin streaming Stephen Petronio Company performing its topical and provocative American Landscapes through May 22, with an artist talkback on May 19 at 7pm.

Currently streaming on JoyceStream is Trisha Brown Dance Company with Aeros and Groove and Countermove, available through April 26. In partnership with Marquee.TV, The Joyce Theater will present the U.S. streaming premiere of Ohad Naharin's Sadeh21, performed by Batsheva- The Young Ensemble, for 48-hours beginning today, Friday, April 24 at 7pm. The work will then be available for streaming exclusively on Marquee.TV.

Offering a behind-the-scenes peek, The Joyce's highly-rated podcast Still Spinning features in-depth conversations with artists across all genres-from tap dancer Ayodele Casel to Kuchipudi dancer Shantala Shivalingappa, to choreographer Pam Tanowitz and in-demand dance maker Camille A. Brown. For those looking to get on their feet and in on the action, The Joyce has rounded up online dance classes from Anna Teresa de Keersmaeker, Kate Wallich's Dance Church Go, Paul Taylor Dance, and more.

As the crisis continues to unfold, the safety and well-being of the community is The Joyce's first priority. In accordance with Governor Cuomo's directive to limit gatherings, The Joyce has had to cancel several engagements. Please visit www.Joyce.org for the most up-to-date schedule of performances. A reminder that while access to all of The Joyce's online resources is free, gifts of any size provide crucial support to The Joyce's current operations and will help to ensure the future of New York City's diverse dance landscape.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You