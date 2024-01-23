Saratoga Performing Arts Center Reveals New York City Ballet 2024 Summer Season

Tickets will be available beginning on February 9 at 10 a.m. for members (tiered by level) and on February 22 at 10 a.m. for the general public.

By: Jan. 23, 2024

Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) has announced its 2024 NEW YORK CITY BALLET (NYCB) season featuring four unique programs from July 9-13 as part of NYCB's historic 75th anniversary and its 58th anniversary season in Saratoga.

New York City Ballet will bring its roster of more than 90 dancers under the direction of Artistic Director Jonathan Stafford and Associate Artistic Director Wendy Whelan, accompanied by the New York City Ballet Orchestra, led by Music Director Andrew Litton.

“This season marks the occasion of our beloved New York City Ballet's historic 75th anniversary. We look forward to an incredible week celebrating our shared history over the past nearly six decades, while also pointing toward our exciting future together,” said Elizabeth Sobol, president and CEO of Saratoga Performing Arts Center.

Opening the season on July 9 is “NYCB On and Off Stage,” hosted by NYCB principal dancers for a unique “behind the curtain” experience featuring excerpts from the week's ballets and culminating with a celebratory after party. Highlighting the residency is George Balanchine's three-act work Jewels, returning for the first time since 2016 and featuring Fauré's elegant Emeralds, Stravinsky's jazz-inflected Rubies, and Tschaikovsky's symphonic Diamonds.

Also featured are two evenings dedicated to works by contemporary choreographers including a new work by Amy Hall Garner, which is set to hold its world premiere as part of NYCB's 2024 spring season; Gustave le Gray No. 1, a SPAC debut choreographed by Pam Tanowitz and set to the music of Caroline Shaw; Ulysses Dove's dynamically charged, abstract work Red Angels, set to a riveting score for electric violin, and Justin Peck's sneaker ballet The Times are Racing, heralded by audiences and critics alike since its premiere in 2017.

Rounding out the season will be two performances of some of Balanchine's most beloved works, including the classic story ballet Swan Lake; the exuberantly patriotic Stars and Stripes; the SPAC-commissioned work The Steadfast Tin Soldier, based on Hans Christian Andersen's charming fairytale; and scenes from Coppélia, featuring children from the Capital Region, in celebration of the work's 50th anniversary, which held its world premiere at SPAC in 1974.  

“New York City Ballet is thrilled to return to Saratoga Springs as part of our historic 75th Anniversary celebration. We look forward to presenting a rich repertory of works for the fantastic audiences in the Capital Region who always make the SPAC engagement a highlight of our year,” said New York City Ballet Artistic Director Jonathan Stafford and Associate Artistic Director Wendy Whelan.

Tickets will be available beginning on February 9 at 10 a.m. for members (tiered by level) and on February 22 at 10 a.m. for the general public. Visit Click Here for details.

NYCB On and Off Stage

TUESDAY, JULY 9 @ 7:30PM

NYCB principal dancers host a unique “behind the curtain” experience featuring excerpts from the week's ballets. A compelling evening for newcomers and aficionados alike. Immediately following the program is a celebratory “dance party” in the Hall of Springs.

Jewels

WEDNESDAY, JULY 10 @ 7:30PM

THURSDAY, JULY 11 @ 2:00PM

Emeralds            (Fauré/Balanchine)

Rubies                 (Stravinsky/Balanchine)

Diamonds           (Tschaikovsky/Balanchine)

Contemporary Choreographers

THURSDAY, JULY 11 @ 7:30PM

SATURDAY, JULY 13 @ 7:30PM

New Garner*                   (TBA/Garner)

Red Angels                        (Einhorn/Dove)

Gustave le Gray No. 1*   (Shaw/Tanowitz)

The Times Are Racing     (Deacon/Peck)

Swan Lake & Stars and Stripes

FRIDAY, JULY 12 @ 7:30PM

SATURDAY, JULY 13 @ 2PM

Swan Lake                          (Tschaikovsky/Balanchine)

Scenes from Coppélia       (Delibes/Balanchine and Danilova, after Petipa)

The Steadfast Tin Soldier (Bizet/Balanchine)

Stars and Stripes                (Sousa, orch. by Kay/Balanchine)

*indicates SPAC premiere




