Sankofa Danzafro Returns to The Joyce This Month

The Joyce Theater Foundation will welcome the return of Colombia’s Sankofa Danzafro in the U.S. premiere of Behind the South: Dances for Manuel. The evening-length work, which uses dance to preserve the history and traditions of the Afro-Colombian people, will play The Joyce Theater from February 27-March 3. Tickets, ranging in price from $12-$72 (including fees), can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org.

Led by Artistic Director Rafael Palacios, Sankofa Danzafro continues to draw from the meaning of its company name—"to return to the root”—in its third engagement at The Joyce Theater. With the U.S. premiere of the evening-length Behind the South: Dances for Manuel, the company pays tribute to Colombian doctor, anthropologist, and writer Manuel Zapata Olivella. His 1983 extensive and critically-acclaimed novel, Changó, el Gran Putas, which documents the African diaspora in South America, provides the inspiration for Sankofa Danzafro’s movement-based tribute to the vital force of the muntuAfrican people. Bringing the legacy of their ancestors into the present, the company of twelve vibrant dancers and three musicians celebrate the muntu’s use of the dancing body and live music as ritual to invoke Changó, the son of Yemaja and the mother goddess, protector of birth in the Yoruba tradition.