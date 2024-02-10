San Francisco State University Dance Theatre to Present New Works from Kara Davis and Katerina Bousleli in April

University Dance Theatre 2024 will present new works by choreographers Kara Davis and Katerina Bousleli on April 5-7th at The Little Theatre.

Award-winning choreographer and performer Kara Davis creates new work exploring ways to dismantle the urge to plagiarize movement, writing, thoughts, and ideas. By using sources of art that have already been inscribed, either by the body as an instrument of choreography or by written language, this creative process will engage the ways that bodies from a multitude of training backgrounds and dance styles can reimagine new hybridized ways of embodiment to express what it means to be a human being in a Post-Covid-tech-saturated present reality.

Katerina Bousleli's choreography investigates, "Water is proof of life; we can survive for only three days without water. Besides, our bodies comprise approximately 70 percent of water. So, the water flows into our bodies. It is life inside us. But what about life in the water, in the oceans? Can they survive? Although water is essential for survival, we neglect protecting our oceans and sea life."

Restaging his 2001 choreography "Reina Mortal" with an extended cast, Ray Tadio finds inspiration from Peruvian singer-songwriter, folklorist, and ethnomusicologist Susana Baca. Images of transitory women as they tackle the psychological, emotional, spiritual, and physical trauma of being displaced inform the piece. What appears tragic is humbled, knowing they are not alone but find hope and solace with one another.

University Dance Theatre 2024 comprises an ensemble of 23 student dancers in this exciting new choreography showcase. The San Francisco State University School of Theatre & Dance is the fertile ground where dance and theatre students of the 21st century thrive. With a faculty of distinguished artists, scholars, and teachers, SFSU students learn the practical skills, knowledge, compassion, and spirit of artistic inquiry to create collaborative, resonant, viable art. SFSU is a community partner with the vibrant Bay Area theatre and dance community, offering its students opportunities to work and grow at the university and within the local art community.

Performances are Friday April 5, 7:00 PM; Saturday April 6, 2:00 & 7:00 PM; and Sunday April 7, 2:00 PM, with a talkback to follow.

Location: The Little Theatre, Creative Arts Building, San Francisco State University, 1600 Holloway

Ticketing: $12 General Admission; $9 Student Admission