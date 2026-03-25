Royal Academy of Dance Partners with Frederick Ashton Foundation for The Margot Fonteyn International Ballet Competition

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The Royal Academy of Dance (RAD) has announced a new collaboration with The Frederick Ashton Foundation. This year, as part of the prestigious Margot Fonteyn International Ballet Competition (The Fonteyn), the RAD and The Frederick Ashton Foundation will immerse young dancers and audiences in the legacy of one of the world's most celebrated and influential choreographers-Founder Choreographer of The Royal Ballet, Sir Frederick Ashton.

The collaboration will integrate Ashton's choreography into the global competition, allowing candidates from across the world to engage directly with his distinctive style, characterised by elegance, lyricism and expressive musicality. This initiative highlights the shared commitment of the RAD and The Frederick Ashton Foundation to honour ballet heritage and nurture excellence in the next generation of dancers.

As a key element of the partnership, each candidate will learn an Ashton variation-with exclusive access to a film of the solo being coached by an Ashton répétiteur, along with other resources from The Frederick Ashton Foundation. This experience will offer dancers the unique opportunity to connect with Ashton's ballets and deepen their understanding and appreciation of his choreography.

Named after the RAD's longest serving president, Dame Margot Fonteyn, The Fonteyn (previously known as The Genée) is one of the oldest and most prestigious ballet competitions in the world. It represents the pinnacle of achievement for young dancers trained in the RAD syllabus.

Dame Darcey Bussell DBE, President of the RAD said: "This partnership is a beautiful tribute to the legacy of both Dame Margot Fonteyn and Sir Frederick Ashton, a choreographer who contributed so much to the unique style of British ballet. By incorporating Ashton's choreography into the competition, the RAD and the Foundation are ensuring Sir Fred's genius is experienced by the next generation of young dancers worldwide. It is an evolution of The Fonteyn competition that I am incredibly proud to champion."

Alexander Campbell, Artistic Director of the RAD said: "The collaboration between the Royal Academy of Dance and The Frederick Ashton Foundation is a landmark moment for The Fonteyn. By bringing Ashton's iconic choreography to our candidates, we are connecting the next generation of dancers to one of the founders of British ballet. I can't wait to see the dancers embrace Ashton's choreography and perform it on a world stage."

Jeanetta Laurence, Chair of the Foundation said: "Frederick Ashton and Margot Fonteyn shared a remarkable creative partnership that helped to define the distinctive voice of British ballet. It is therefore especially meaningful to see Ashton's choreography included in The Fonteyn competition. This collaboration will place his work in the practice studios and ambitions of young dancers around the world, allowing them to engage with this heritage not just as history, but as part of their own artistic journey. The Frederick Ashton Foundation is delighted to honour the legacies of both Ashton and Fonteyn in this way, and to partner with the Royal Academy of Dance on this initiative."

The Frederick Ashton Foundation, established to preserve and enrich Ashton's legacy, plays a pivotal role in maintaining the 'Ashton style'. By collaborating with the RAD, the Foundation extends its reach, ensuring that Ashton's works continue to inspire new generations of dancers.

The Fonteyn 2026 will be held in London from 31st October until 8th November. The Fonteyn week begins with coaching and semi-final sessions at the RAD headquarters in London. The much-anticipated final will take place at the iconic London Coliseum in the West End.

Since its beginnings in 1931, The Fonteyn has evolved to tour the globe, promoting dance, providing educational experiences, and recognising excellence in young ballet dancers internationally. A springboard for a professional career, The Fonteyn offers aspiring dancers the unique opportunity to work with professionals and receive awards, as well as the chance to perform on an international stage.

With a presence in over 85 countries, the RAD is a global leader in dance education and teacher training. A registered charity, the RAD inspires the world to dance through its global network of teachers, Faculty of Education programmes, syllabi and examinations, and community events at its headquarters in Wandsworth.

Candidate applications open on 13th April 2026. Ticket sales for The Fonteyn semi-finals at RAD headquarters in Wandsworth and the final at London Coliseum will be announced later this year.