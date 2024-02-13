Royal Academy Of Dance Debuts New Ballet Classes For The Cancer Community

The Royal Academy of Dance (RAD) has launched ballet classes for the cancer community. Classes are taught by cancer advocate and RAD teacher Natalie Hall and are delivered in partnership with her fitness company, Fireflies Fitness, for people who have or have had cancer.

Classes, which are free of charge and for all abilities, are taught at RAD's HQ in Wandsworth, London and provide a safe space to escape for cancer patients to meet and connect with others in a similar situation.

Class teacher Natalie Hall is a Registered Teacher of the Royal Academy of Dance who received her cancer diagnosis in 2019. Since completing active treatment she studied to become a Personal Trainer and a Level 4 Cancer Exercise Specialist so that she could share the vital benefits she experienced when moving and staying active through cancer.

Commenting on the importance of providing classes like these for the cancer community, Natalie Hall said: "Learning to dance and joining the Fireflies and Royal Academy of Dance family has brought love, light and joy to the lives of the beautiful participants of our Ballet for the Cancer Community classes.

The physical and mental benefits of dancing and moving through cancer are endless. What is just as beneficial is the emotional support the group offers to each other. Receiving a cancer diagnosis is dark but it is that darkness that enables us to shine even brighter than ever."

Class participant Mel said: "We hold each other. Even though it's not a talking therapy or art therapy, it is therapy. We support each other. We're in tune to each other's movements, emotions - it's really lovely. The classes are helping with mental health, and my balance and memory have improved."

Participating in weekly ballet classes after a cancer diagnosis has numerous benefits that can support:

· A reduction in side effects

· A better quality of life

· Faster recovery times

· A reduced risk of recurrence

· Cancer-related cognitive impairment

· The improvement of mood and reduction of stress, and improved confidence.

The RAD's ballet for cancer classes are in partnership with Fireflies, Natalie Hall's not-for-profit fitness company which she founded for the cancer community. She provides fitness support for the body and mind and hopes to offer an improved quality of life from the day of diagnosis and beyond through her work.

For information on classes at the RAD visit: https://www.royalacademyofdance.org/dance-with-us/our-dance-school-in-london/ballet-for-the-cancer-community-with-the-royal-academy-of-dance-in-partnership-with-fireflies/

For more information about Fireflies, visit: www.firefliesfitness.org