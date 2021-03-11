Richard Chappell Dance Announces 2021 Season

Richard Chappell Dance has announced a new season of multidisciplinary dance, featuring the premiere of a new full-length production, Infinite Ways Home at Exeter Northcott on 24 & 25 September and CULTVR Lab, Cardiff on 2 October; two original dance films shot at the picturesque Cockington Court and made available to watch on YouTube and via Swindon Dance's digital platform; and a large-scale intergenerational participation project across Exeter.

Opening the season on the 24 March is a timely filmed reimagining of the Company's 2018 work Still Touch. The piece explores the weight felt on the body when a person is denied human contact and the lightness that can be found through connecting with people. Filmed by Dan Martin, the work sees two dancers perform alongside two human sculptures by renowned artist Anna Gillespie to a score by Samuel Hall.

The second film in the season, released on 12 April, takes inspiration from the writings of modern-day druid Kristoffer Hughes. Focusing on how our connection to outdoor environments can improve our mental health, this work will see Chappell respond to Hughes' writings through poetry and choreography, reflecting on his own experiences with anxiety over the last year. Filmed by Dan Martin the work will show a balance between vulnerability, personal strength and empowerment, while exploring the similarity between expression through movement and poetry.

Richard Chappell's first full-length production for a mid-scale stage, Infinite Ways Home, premieres at Exeter Northcott on 24 & 25 September followed by performances at CULTVR Lab, Cardiff on 2 October.

Infinite Ways Home sees six performers explore their perceptions of reality through other-worldly experiences, redefining their sense of community and home. Connecting old Celtic traditions of ritual and mythology to the pulsating group experience of electronic music and rave culture. Chappell will work with a diverse range of artists to create a vibrant, multi-sensory production including experimental electronic duo Larch, violinist Enyuan Khong and visual artist Iris Borras.

Richard Chappell Dance's 2021 season also sees its first large-scale intergenerational participatory programme, Our Roads Home, take place across Exeter throughout July - September. Featuring a series of workshops and performances the project will culminate in an original dance film about togetherness and community empowerment, that will be screened at the Exeter Phoenix cinema and projected onto the Princesshay Shopping Centre.

Our Roads Home is designed to directly lead into Infinite Ways Home, giving community participants a unique insight into the productions creative process and artistic ensemble and offering discounted tickets to the performances at Exeter Northcott and access to the rehearsal process.

Founded in 2013 by choreographer Richard Chappell, the Exeter based Company has worked to bring high quality interdisciplinary dance to people across the South West of England and beyond, touring across the UK and internationally to Singapore, Germany and Israel. The Company leads ambitious community participation programmes in the South West of England and in Wales. Richard Chappell Dance is an Associate Company at Exeter Northcott, Commissioned Company at Swindon Dance and a Resident Company at Exeter Phoenix.

2021 marks the next chapter in Richard Chappell Dance's history with it set to become a Community Interest Company (CIC) and start recruitment for its board of trustees.

Richard Chappell said: "I am overjoyed that this year we will be able to continue collaborating with our immensely talented team as we develop our work for film and begin the creative process for Infinite Ways Home, our most ambitious work to date.This year we take our ensemble to the next level, becoming a Community Interest Company and enhancing the ways we connect with communities, support artists and celebrate togetherness through the transformational power of dance.

"I am deeply grateful to Arts Council England, Arts Council Wales, The Linbury Trust and all of our supporters for making our work this year possible. And I am so thankful to our wonderful team of dancers, musicians and artists who I am privileged to collaborate with. Their relentless perseverance and strength throughout this most challenging of years is so incredibly admirable."