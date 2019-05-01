Renowned Black Arts Institution 651 ARTS Returns With Exciting New Dance Presentation

Following the recent announcement of its institutional expansion and revitalization, renowned Brooklyn-based organization 651 ARTS is proud to present the first work in development under its inaugural Creative Director Raelle Myrick-Hodges with Antonio Brown Dance's (ABD) innovative new work Boxed: A Game of Winning & Losing. Part of the organization's Spring 2019 season, Boxed is a work-in-progress created by the emerging and dynamic dance company Antonio Brown Dance led by Artistic Director Antonio Brown - former dancer with Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Dance who went on to form ABD in 2013- and will premiere on May 23rd through May 25th for three performances at the Center for Performance Research in Brooklyn, NY.

Boxed: A Game of Winning & Losing is a conceptual, vividly fluid work-in-progress exploring the cusp of childhood transforming into adulthood and examining lessons learned in childhood games as potential tools in negotiating life. Can being good at hopscotch get one ahead in life? Can Double Dutch jump rope determine your future? Is the sandbox the first and best way to make friends or destroy them? Ultimately inquiring: Why does adulthood require playing games "to get ahead in life?" Marking ABD's first major presentation, Boxed challenges its audience to see the through the harshness of a world of adult 'game-playing' to a world that inspire human connection and laughter to discover what is important in life.

"I am thrilled to have our first major presentation in New York with 651 ARTS and excited to work with their fearless Creative Director Raelle Myrick-Hodges who's work in the field has always been awe-inspiring. In my work, I aim to provide a voice for people -of color, to tell our stories through movement, creating an intimate space that reflects the fluidity of life. With Boxed, I wanted to explore the concept of allowing questions to navigate our creative process and to address questions that are universal to our growth as humans. To be able to present and share this work with the world is an indescribable feeling."

"I have been a fan of Antonio Brown as a performer and choreographer since I arrived in New York in 2016. The work is simultaneously introspective and hopeful. He makes me excited to see dance because his work has emotional and technical duality - rigorous yet, grounded in the emotional reality of his company. It is the exactly the kind of work we want to support at 651," said Raelle Myrick Hodges, Creative Director for 651 ARTS. "I can say with absolute certainty that Antonio Brown Dance is the future of choreographic dance and at the core of our mission at this institution is the artist and giving them a platform to elevate their art. In my mind, we have to be on the ground floor with the artist, providing them with the support they need to fully realize their creative voice - particularly with emerging talent."

Since its inception in 1988, 651 ARTS has become a trusted convener of contemporary African Diasporic expression and remains committed to championing and supporting emerging artists and providing them with a platform to launch and develop their work. Last year, as it ushered in its 30th Anniversary - marking an important milestone in its rich history - 651 strategically entered a phase of rebuilding. Before moving to a new home at the much-buzzed about cultural spaces at 300 Ashland Place (now known as 10 Lafayette) in the next couple of years, the organization has begun to reimagine its artistic and institutional footprint, preparing 651 for the next 30 years and beyond. The appointment of Raelle Myrick-Hodges as 651's first Creative Director is part of a larger organizational strategy to expand the institution's artistic vision. Following this year's schedule, the organization will continue to aggressively program for 2020.

Tickets for Boxed: A Game of Winning & Losing are $20 in advance and available for purchase online at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4231702 Or http://www.cprnyc.org/events/651-arts-presents-boxed-works-in-progress-by-antoniobrowndance/

