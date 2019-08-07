RIOULT Dance NY Announces Summer Intensive for Pre-Professional Dancers

RIOULT Dance NY's Intensive for Pre-Professional Dancers (ages 17 and up) will offer one week of highly-focused modern dance training on August 12-17, 2019. Instruction will be provided by Artistic Director/Choreographer Pascal Rioult and Associate Artistic Director/RIOULT Center Director Joyce Herring, alongside Company members. Five full days of modern dance will culminate with a final showing of a new work created by Pascal Rioult for the Pre-Professional student dancers on Saturday, August 17. Tuition is $500.

SCHEDULE

10:00-11:00 Ballet Barre

11:00-01:00 Modern Technique with Pascal Rioult and Company Dancers

1:00-01:30 Break

1:30-3:00 RIOULT Dance NY Repertory

3:15-05:15 Create a dance with Pascal Rioult

5:15-6:15 Stretch/Reflect (Mon/Wed/Fri) and Video show & discussion (Tues/Thurs)

Saturday: Final Performance for Family & Friends at 5:30-6:30pm followed by post-performance reception.

Registration: https://www.rioult.org/rioultdance-intensive

Questions? Contact anastasia@rioult.org or call 212.398.5903.





