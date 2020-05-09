Queensboro Dance Festival Moves Online in 2020

The Queensboro Dance Festival is moving online this year, kicking off on May 16.

Twenty-four troupes will participate in the virtual event which will include live presentations, classes and Q&As with the choreographers.

The festival will run through October 4th on Instagram, at @queensborodancefestival. Follow the account here!

Schedule

May 18: Karla Florez School of Dance (Middle Village)

May 22: Cole Collective (Astoria)

May 29: NK&D/a movement company (Astoria)

June 1: Gotham Dance Theater (Sunnyside)

June 5: Anup Das Dance Academy (Astoria)

June 8: Noora Dance Theater (Astoria)

June 12: Drye/Marinaro Dance Company (Forest Hills)

June 15: Amy Marshall Dance Company (East Elmhurst)

June 19: FANIKE! African Dance Troupe (Springfield Gardens)

June 22: Urvashie Kissoon (Forest Hills)

June 26: RU Dance NY Ballroom Dance School (Flushing)

June 29: Elisabetta Minutoli (Sunnyside)

July 3: Manhatitlan (Long Island City)

July 10: Sheep Meadow Dance Theatre (Long Island City)

July 13: Exquisite Chill (Jamaica)

July 17: Vivarta Arts-Preya Patel (Kew Gardens)

July 20: Barbara Mahler Dances (Jackson Heights)

July 24: Flamenco Latino (Jackson Heights)

July 27: Greek American Folklore Society (Astoria)

July 31: chrisbelldances (Long Island City)

Aug. 3: Mala's Odissi (Forest Hills)

Aug. 7 at 8 pm: The Kingdom Dance Company (Rosedale)

Aug. 10: Na Pua Mai Ka Lani Nuioka (Forest Hills)

Aug. 14: Mae Mae Dance Studio (Flushing)

Bonus productions with Queens Library at 2 p.m.

June 4: Indian Kathak Dance

June 11: Mexican Folklore

June 18: Arabic Bellydance





