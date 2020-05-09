Queensboro Dance Festival Moves Online in 2020

Article Pixel May. 9, 2020  
Queensboro Dance Festival Moves Online in 2020

The Queensboro Dance Festival is moving online this year, kicking off on May 16.

Twenty-four troupes will participate in the virtual event which will include live presentations, classes and Q&As with the choreographers.

The festival will run through October 4th on Instagram, at @queensborodancefestival. Follow the account here!

Schedule

  • May 18: Karla Florez School of Dance (Middle Village)
  • May 22: Cole Collective (Astoria)
  • May 29: NK&D/a movement company (Astoria)
  • June 1: Gotham Dance Theater (Sunnyside)
  • June 5: Anup Das Dance Academy (Astoria)
  • June 8: Noora Dance Theater (Astoria)
  • June 12: Drye/Marinaro Dance Company (Forest Hills)
  • June 15: Amy Marshall Dance Company (East Elmhurst)
  • June 19: FANIKE! African Dance Troupe (Springfield Gardens)
  • June 22: Urvashie Kissoon (Forest Hills)
  • June 26: RU Dance NY Ballroom Dance School (Flushing)
  • June 29: Elisabetta Minutoli (Sunnyside)
  • July 3: Manhatitlan (Long Island City)
  • July 10: Sheep Meadow Dance Theatre (Long Island City)
  • July 13: Exquisite Chill (Jamaica)
  • July 17: Vivarta Arts-Preya Patel (Kew Gardens)
  • July 20: Barbara Mahler Dances (Jackson Heights)
  • July 24: Flamenco Latino (Jackson Heights)
  • July 27: Greek American Folklore Society (Astoria)
  • July 31: chrisbelldances (Long Island City)
  • Aug. 3: Mala's Odissi (Forest Hills)
  • Aug. 7 at 8 pm: The Kingdom Dance Company (Rosedale)
  • Aug. 10: Na Pua Mai Ka Lani Nuioka (Forest Hills)
  • Aug. 14: Mae Mae Dance Studio (Flushing)

Bonus productions with Queens Library at 2 p.m.

  • June 4: Indian Kathak Dance
  • June 11: Mexican Folklore
  • June 18: Arabic Bellydance


Next on Stage

Related Articles View More Dance Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Final Day For Submissions To The Broadway's NEXT ON STAGE Competition
  • Millbrook Playhouse Youth Ensemble Goes Virtual With New Musical THE SHOW MUST GO ONLINE
  • Gretna Theatre Postpones Summer 2020 Season
  • Joe Biden, Sr. Acted in York Little Theatre Play in 1940