Queensboro Dance Festival Moves Online in 2020
The Queensboro Dance Festival is moving online this year, kicking off on May 16.
Twenty-four troupes will participate in the virtual event which will include live presentations, classes and Q&As with the choreographers.
The festival will run through October 4th on Instagram, at @queensborodancefestival. Follow the account here!
Schedule
- May 18: Karla Florez School of Dance (Middle Village)
- May 22: Cole Collective (Astoria)
- May 29: NK&D/a movement company (Astoria)
- June 1: Gotham Dance Theater (Sunnyside)
- June 5: Anup Das Dance Academy (Astoria)
- June 8: Noora Dance Theater (Astoria)
- June 12: Drye/Marinaro Dance Company (Forest Hills)
- June 15: Amy Marshall Dance Company (East Elmhurst)
- June 19: FANIKE! African Dance Troupe (Springfield Gardens)
- June 22: Urvashie Kissoon (Forest Hills)
- June 26: RU Dance NY Ballroom Dance School (Flushing)
- June 29: Elisabetta Minutoli (Sunnyside)
- July 3: Manhatitlan (Long Island City)
- July 10: Sheep Meadow Dance Theatre (Long Island City)
- July 13: Exquisite Chill (Jamaica)
- July 17: Vivarta Arts-Preya Patel (Kew Gardens)
- July 20: Barbara Mahler Dances (Jackson Heights)
- July 24: Flamenco Latino (Jackson Heights)
- July 27: Greek American Folklore Society (Astoria)
- July 31: chrisbelldances (Long Island City)
- Aug. 3: Mala's Odissi (Forest Hills)
- Aug. 7 at 8 pm: The Kingdom Dance Company (Rosedale)
- Aug. 10: Na Pua Mai Ka Lani Nuioka (Forest Hills)
- Aug. 14: Mae Mae Dance Studio (Flushing)
Bonus productions with Queens Library at 2 p.m.
- June 4: Indian Kathak Dance
- June 11: Mexican Folklore
- June 18: Arabic Bellydance