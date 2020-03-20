Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Postpones Performances and NYC Engagement

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre (PBT) has postponed performances of its "Balanchine + Tchaikovsky" program with the PBT Orchestra at the Benedum Center in response to ongoing concerns about the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) and new mandatory safety regulations. The performances, scheduled for April 17-19, have been postponed until further notice.

The company's engagement at The Joyce Theatre in New York, scheduled for April 28 - May 3, has been canceled. PBT previously postponed BNY Mellon presents "Here + Now," originally scheduled for March 20-29 at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center.

"The decision was difficult," Executive Director Harris Ferris said, "but we know it is in the best interest of our community right now and we hope to bring all of these works to the stage in the future."

All ticket holders for BNY Mellon presents "Here + Now" and "Balanchine + Tchaikovsky" with the PBT Orchestra performances will be contacted by PBT to discuss ticketing options. PBT asks that ticket holders refrain from calling the box office. PBT plans to explore alternative programming options and distribute digital content for the remainder of the 50th Anniversary Season.

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School (PBT School) has canceled all classes through May 3, at which point the situation will be reassessed. PBT School is in the process of creating remote learning content and opportunities to continue training for students until in-person classes can resume.

The PBT building at 2900 Liberty Ave. in the Strip District has been closed.

PBT is actively monitoring the situation around COVID-19 and will adapt its operations as necessary to ensure the safety of dancers, students, staff and guests, and to adhere to best practices and recommendations set forth by the Allegheny County Health Department. As new information becomes available, any changes will be communicated to patrons, parents and the public through email, social media and pbt.org/healthupdate.





