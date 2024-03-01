Photos: Inside the 10th Anniversary Event For The NDI DREAM Project

The event took place February 21st-23rd.
The 10th Anniversary of the NDI DREAM Project (Dancers Realize Excellence through Arts and Movement) was held last February 21st-23rd. It took place at the National Dance Institute at Jacques d’Amboise Center for Learning & the Arts at 217 West 147th Street.
Check out photos from the event below!
The NDI DREAM Project was co-founded by Kay Gayner, and Pediatric Physical Therapist, Dr. Agnes McConlogue Ferro. For 10 years, they have provided children with and without disabilities partnerships that foster long-lasting friendships, promote artistry and collaboration, and build community through the power of the arts.
The event was composed of three-day workshops and culminated with a live performance by NDI DREAM Dancers and an NDI DREAM Alumni Reunion celebrating a decade of DREAM with former dancers, staff, and families who have built this amazing community.
Photo Credit: Eduardo Patino
The NDI DREAM Project Celebrates its 10th Anniversary with a Performance and Alumni Reunion
The NDI DREAM Project Celebrates its 10th Anniversary with a Performance and Alumni Reunion
The NDI DREAM Project Celebrates its 10th Anniversary with a Performance and Alumni Reunion
The NDI DREAM Project Celebrates its 10th Anniversary with a Performance and Alumni Reunion
Videos