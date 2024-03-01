Photos: Inside the 10th Anniversary Event For The NDI DREAM Project

The 10th Anniversary of the NDI DREAM Project (Dancers Realize Excellence through Arts and Movement) was held last February 21st-23rd. It took place at the National Dance Institute at Jacques d’Amboise Center for Learning & the Arts at 217 West 147th Street.

Check out photos from the event below!

The NDI DREAM Project was co-founded by Kay Gayner, and Pediatric Physical Therapist, Dr. Agnes McConlogue Ferro. For 10 years, they have provided children with and without disabilities partnerships that foster long-lasting friendships, promote artistry and collaboration, and build community through the power of the arts.

The event was composed of three-day workshops and culminated with a live performance by NDI DREAM Dancers and an NDI DREAM Alumni Reunion celebrating a decade of DREAM with former dancers, staff, and families who have built this amazing community.