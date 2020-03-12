Photo Flash: Nigel Lythgoe, Alexei Ratmansky and More Celebrate ABT's Premiere of LOVE AND RAGE

Segerstrom and South Coast Plaza were hosts to a private dinner celebrating American Ballet Theater's new production by Alexei Ratmansky, Of Love and Rage, which debuted at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Orange County. Thousands of white flowers, Petrosian caviar, and Don Perignon champagne greeted guests on their arrival.

Photos below!

Mrs. Segerstrom, dressed in an Oscar de la Renta gown embroidered with flowers, stood between Kevin McKenzie and Alexei Ratmansky during cocktails. A short speech by the new director of the Segerstrom Center, Casey Reitz, welcome guests followed by Kevin McKenzie, "This is a beautiful theater and the dancers love being here every year." told friends "Alexei is a genius and I feel blessed to be part of his project. We hope he will feel this is his home away from home. This beautiful ballet is a bit risqué and I'll tell him more about this in Russian later." Later she added "I'm extremely proud of our Judy Morr who has helped build a sophisticated audience here for ballet."

Many New Yorkers journeyed to California for this evening including Joanna Fisher, Kip Forbes, Yue Sai Kan, David Lansky, Jonathan Marder and the many members of the ABT Company. They were joined by an elegant local contingent including Caroline Graham, Lyn Rothman, Nigel Lythgoe, Anton and Jennifer Segerstrom to name just a few.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is the winter home of ABT and Mrs. Segerstrom is the lead underwriter for this new production that will premiere in New York at The Metropolitan Opera on June 2, 2020.





Related Articles View More Dance Stories

More Hot Stories For You