Periapsis Music and Dance's IPSEITIES to Livestream April 25



Periapsis Music and Dance presents "Ipseities," a project created by artistic director Jonathan Howard Katz during quarantine.

The evening will consist of short dance works set to original piano music composed and performed by Katz, who created the event as a way for artists to connect and collaborate during an isolated and uncertain time.

Choreographers: Kyla Barkin, Ashley Carter, Maggie Joy & Erin Maher, Annie Nikunen, Marlaina Garcia Riegelsberger, and Rebecca Walden. "Ipseity" refers to the individual sense of self, a continuity of existence.

Ipseities will stream live from Soapbox Gallery in Brooklyn Sunday, April 25, 8 PM EDT https://periapsismusicanddance.org/ipseities/ Tickets are pay-what-you-can.

