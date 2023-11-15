Parts+Labour_Danse to Perform Bilingual Presentation of Dance-Theatre Piece À BOUT DE BRAS as Part of Parcours Danse

Acclaimed Montreal dance company Parts+Labour_Danse will present a bilingual presentation of their dance-theatre piece À bout de bras on November 29, 2023 as part of Parcours Danse. Having received great acclaim for the piece during its premiere run at Agora de la danse, and following and oversold presentation at Cinars in 2022 and Vancouver tour dates in August 2023, Parts+Labour_Danse is honoured to share this free public presentation of À bout de bras for one night only at the beautiful Maison de la culture Janine-Sutto.

A modern-day Tantalus. In this powerful and theatrical solo, David Albert-Toth explores our innermost paradoxes. Our thirst for solitude flirts with our fear of being alone, and our infinite desires remain eternally unfulfilled.

Co-choreographed with and directed by Emily Gualtieri, David is in turn dancer, actor, and magician. The choreographic duo summons the myth of Tantalus and revisits it with the complicity of playwright Étienne Lepage. On stage, David speaks to us with irreverent humour about the absurdity of our primal desires, and of the unspeakable things we are ready to do to satisfy them. He taps deeply into his uncommon, writhing physicality, through trial and error, crystallizing into form and force in fleeting moments. The work is unpredictable, imbued with ambivalent and conflicting desires. As the body shifts through states playing against the duo’s intricate choreographic writing, the piece invokes a global experience of vulnerability, scrutinizing the modern-day individual and, by extension, each one of us.

"When dance and theatre are combined well, we are treated to a true moment of grace. À bout de bras delights with its level of virtuosity. A jewel of the performing arts."

- Théâtralités.com

À bout de bras

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 - 7:30pm

Maison de la culture Janine-Sutto

2550 Rue Ontario E, Montréal

Free presentation - $2 registration fee

Registration available here on November 15

Micro-Dossier here

Concept & Creation: David Albert-Toth, Emily Gualtieri

Director: Emily Gualtieri

Performer: David Albert-Toth

Collaborators:

Text | David Albert-Toth, Étienne Lepage

Composer | Antoine Berthiaume

Illusion Design | Marc-Alexandre Brulé

Lighting and set designer | Paul Chambers

Costume consultant | Nalo Soyini Bruce

Rehearsal director, stage manager | Jamie Wright

Outside eyes | Helen Simard, Mélanie Demers

Inside eye | François Richard

Vocal coaches | Alix Dufresne, Hannah Dorozio

Co-production Agora de la danse

Pre-premiere Atlantic Dance Festival

Partners: Agora de la danse, Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity, Centro per la scena contemporanea de Bassano, Danse à la carte, Studio Flak, La Rotonde, Centre culturel Notre-Dame-de-Grâce

About Parts+Labour_Danse

Parts+Labour_Danse is a Montreal-based contemporary dance company led by co-artistic directors, David Albert-Toth and Emily Gualtieri. For over ten years, this choreographic duo has explored the ambivalence of the human experience through dynamic works that charm and challenge. They centre their creations on the confluence of reality and imagination, fostering close collaborations with their associated artists. Their enduring interest in metamorphosis drives their work, as they continue to redefine collaborative partnerships across creative practices. Using a distinctive call-and-response method, the choreographers have forged a unique vocabulary that pits performers between script and spontaneity. Their physically dynamic works challenge theatrical norms, inviting audiences on unexpected journeys through dreams, regrets and unexplored expressions.

Parts+Labour_Danse have been invited as faculty at leading Canadian institutions and international workshop series. They are associate artists at Compagnie Flak, have presented their work nationally and have recently begun more international activity. Their contribution to the Canadian dance community is recognized by multiple awards, nominations, and official selections.



For more information, visit Click Here

