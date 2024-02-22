Olga Pericet to Present LA LEONA at New York City Center's Flamenco Festival

Premio Nacional de Danza winner Olga Pericet will give a one-night-only performance of her evening-length work, La Leona (March 15). Accompanied by Jose Manuel León (guitar), Alfredo Mesa (guitar), Juanfe Pérez(bass), Roberto Jaén (percussion), and singer Israel Moro, Pericet embodies both meanings of La Leona-the lioness and the flamenco guitar of Antonio de Torres-with a witty, avant-garde deconstruction and celebration of traditional flamenco music and choreography.

La Leona means both the lioness and the flamenco guitar of Antonio De Torres. This avante garde solo puts Pericet in the spotlight - stripping herself physically and spiritually in a unique and intimate experience with the audience.

Combining theatre and dance, Pericet has created a world for her latest work that is as poetic and surreal as its title, filled with imagery that evoke Westerns, wakes and the stars themselves. Winner of the Spain National Dance Prize 2018, Olga Pericet is a roaring revolutionary of recent times.

How to Purchase Tickets

Tickets starting from $45 (fees included) can be purchased online at NYCityCenter.org, by calling 212.581.1212, or in person at the City Center Box Office. Access City Center Club is available to those 35 years of age and under and offers a limited number of $28 tickets (fees included) to City Center productions. For more information and to sign up, visit NYCityCenter.org/Access. New York City Center is located at 131 W 55th St between Sixth and Seventh avenues.

NEW YORK CITY CENTER announced full programming details for the return of Flamenco Festival, March 8 -17, 2024, as part City Center's 80th Season at the Center of the Arts. This year the two-week Festival commemorates Vicente Espinel, the inventor of the "Spanish guitar," a fundamental emblem of flamenco art, and also pays tribute to Paco de Lucía, the guitarist who popularized the instrument.

For over 20 years, Flamenco Festival has brought Spain's exceptional dancers and musicians to City Center, showcasing the diversity and spirit of flamenco. From world renowned artists and icons of traditional flamenco to the most innovative, up-and-coming stars, the Festival is the largest celebration of flamenco in the US and is dedicated to the promotion of flamenco artists outside of Spain, presenting performances throughout the US, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The 2024 Flamenco Festival runs from March 1 - 17 throughout New York City for a total of 22 performances in 13 venues. The Festival is the largest display of Spanish culture in New York, and includes over 100 of Spain's most celebrated Flamenco dancers and musicians. For the full program, visit flamencofestival.org.