Ohio Contemporary Ballet to Present THE NUTCRACKER This Holiday Season

Ohio Contemporary Ballet, formerly Verb Ballets, will present a delightful twist on a holiday classic in the production of The Little Nutcracker at Firestone CLC Theatre on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 7:00pm. The new one-hour ballet showcases the elegance of classical ballet through enchanting characters such as the graceful Dew Drop Fairy and a lively party scene. This new version is crafted by Associate Artistic Director, Richard Dickinson to ignite the holiday spirit in audiences of all ages, kindling the imagination with the enchantment of the season. The professional company is comprised of 12 dancers from around the world reflecting the company's diversity. Appearing with the company onstage are the talented students from ArtSparks, the University of Akron Dance Institute and Akron Public School students along with dedicated adult community students.

The ballet follows the traditional storyline as Clara embarks on a magical Christmas Eve journey. After receiving a Nutcracker doll from the mysterious Drosselmeyer at her family's holiday party, Clara ascends into a fantastical world when the clock strikes midnight. The Nutcracker is transformed into a handsome prince by Drosselmeyer and battles an army of mice led by the fearsome Mouse King. After the taking her through the magical snow the Nutcracker Prince leads Clara into the Kingdom of Sweets. Clara and the Nutcracker Prince are welcomed by the Dewdrop Fairy and treated to a series of dances from various lands. As the Kingdom grows quiet and the dancers disappear, Clara is left sleeping, waking to discover it was all a wonderful dream.



This captivating ballet is an ideal introduction to the world of classical ballet for audiences of all ages. The production is made possible by the generosity of the Akron Community Foundation and Peg's Foundation. The goal of this project is to engage local students in the experience of a professional production while inviting the community to celebrate the arts and the magic of the holiday season.



Ohio Contemporary Ballet, formerly Verb Ballets, presents The Little Nutcracker at Firestone CLC Theatre on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 7:00pm. Tickets are general admission and cost $20 for adults and $10 for children. Tickets can be purchased online at ocballet.org or by calling the OCBallet office at 216-397-3757 ext. 1 Monday- Friday 10:00am-4:00pm. Parking is free.



The Little Nutcracker

Firestone CLC Theatre

470 Castle Blvd Akron, OH 44313

Free parking

$20 Adult / $10 Children - All seating is general admission

Ticket fees apply