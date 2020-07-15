ODC/Dance Presents A Farewell To Natasha Adorlee, July 25

Celebrate among friends and raise a glass to Natasha Adorlee, who, after a prolific 9-year career with ODC/Dance, is moving on to other opportunities in the creative field.

The evening begins with a virtual chat with Adorlee and ODC Associate Choreographer Kimi Okada, as they discuss the process and performance of Two If By Sea, a duet choreographed by Okada. The piece won Natasha Adorlee an Isadora Duncan Dance Award for her performance and Kimi Okada an Isadora Duncan Dance Award for her Choreography.

A screening of Two If By Sea follows. This work explores the mystery of signs a couple uses to communicate, as intimates and as compatriots signaling to an outside world. Using code languages as diverse as base coaching, semaphore signals and aural transmissions, this rhythmic, humorous and physical work unveils the power of hidden or overt signals in our lives.

Following the viewing, guests will convene virtually for an afterparty and toast from Founding Artistic Director Brenda Way. A reel of highlights created for Adorlee, and well wishes from her family and fans, concludes the evening.

"Natasha is wondrously inventive. If you are lucky as a choreographer, you find a few talents who help you imagine and realize the long journey of artistic exploration," said Way. "Natasha was one of those artists. In the studio, she was always up for a challenge, an inspired movement-maker, a tireless partner and a willing helper. On stage, she was a compelling and memorable presence - sensual, elegant, insouciant or powerful. Her mark will be felt for years to come."

A member of ODC since 2011, Natasha Adorlee trained with American Ballet Theatre and was an inaugural member of Alonzo King's LINES Ballet training program. She performs with the San Francisco Symphony, is a former member of Robert Moses' KIN, and was a guest artist with Kate Weare Company. In 2018, Natasha received an Emmy for her work in the TV special Baseballet 2: Into the Game, as a composer and performer. Natasha is the Founder and Artistic Director of Concept o4. Through Co4, she directed, choreographed, and danced in the film Take Your Time (2017), which became an official selection of the Mill Valley Film Festival and the recipient of six awards including "Best Short" by the San Francisco Dance Film Festival, Red Rock Film Festival, and Valley Film Festival.

