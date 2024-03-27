Nua Dance Brings NOISE to University Theatre, Bath Spa Live and Exeter Phoenix This Spring

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nua Dance will present its immersive promenade performance NOISE at University Theatre, Bath Spa (25 April) and Exeter Phoenix (30 April) this spring.

A raw and intimate performance, NOISE is the latest work from choreographer and artistic director Neus Gil Cortes. Created for D/deaf and hearing audiences, these performances will allow people to explore different perceptions of noise beyond hearing, inspired by the lived experiences of the dancers as people who don't conform to traditional stereotypes set up by ableism and heteronormativity.

At times unsettling and unexpected, NOISE is a visually striking journey of self-discovery that embraces the imbalances in our lives and celebrates the intensity of physical experience. With vibrating soundscapes and sound reactive visuals for audiences to truly experience noise like never before.

Featuring dancers Tommaso Petrolo, Jem Bentham and Kevaughn Laign, NOISE follows the success an interactive film version of the work commissioned by BBC Arts and One Dance UK for Dance Passion, available to watch here for free https://www.bbc.co.uk/taster/pilots/noise.

To increase access and engagement with the performance an audio description is available in advance and a sound description of the music used in every scene can be accessed here. Interpreters will also be positioned in the theatre to support audience members.

As a dancer, Neus Gil Cortes was a member of Hofesh Shechter Company, National Dance Company Wales, Luca Silvestrini's Protein, and Dance Works, Rotterdam. Since establishing Nua Dance in 2015, her creations have been presented across the UK, Europe, and the USA. Her full-length works include circus-dance show QUIMERA, which toured the UK in 2019 and REVERIE for the National Circus. In 2022 NOISE toured to The Place, Catford Mews as part of Lewisham's London Borough of Culture, and in Croydon as part of the Mayor of London's flagship disability arts festival, Liberty.