Northern NJ Community Foundation's COVID-19 Fund Accepting Second Round of Applications From Arts Nonprofits

The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's (NNJCF) COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund announces a second round of request for proposals is now being accepted from nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organizations providing services in Bergen, Hudson, Essex, Passaic, or Union Counties in New Jersey. The second round also accepts applications from nonprofit arts providing arts programs and services building community engagement for people experiencing isolation through interactive programming and public art.

The NNJCF's COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund will provide one time only grants to support urgent funding needs of small nonprofit organizations providing services in these counties. Funding in round two prioritizes nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organizations promoting racial justice by addressing the disproportionate economic, social, and health impacts COVID-19 has on communities of color in the five counties.

The funding use is unrestricted and must respond to an increased demand for services and/or decreased funding resulting from the coronavirus. These grants do not support organizations with endowments. Organizations that applied to either the NNJCF or The Community Chest in Englewood, New Jersey may not apply in round two, regardless if they received funding in the first round. Incomplete applications or those without a valid 501(c)(3) Tax ID number will not be considered.

Information about the Fund and a brief application may be downloaded at https://www.nnjcf.org/covid-19-round-2-application/ . NNJCF anticipates approving between 50 and 60 grants in this round of funding. Grant awards will range from $1,000 to $10,000 with an average award of $4,000. The deadline to apply is August 14, 2020. Grants will not be made directly to individuals.

The NNJCF's COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund launched in mid-March and made nearly $250,000 in grant awards in late May. Fifty-four nonprofit organizations and nonprofits arts organizations received grant awards to provide services to neighbors in need in Bergen County, New Jersey.

As front line nonprofit organizations continue to address escalating demands for services during the pandemic, individuals, businesses, and organizations are welcome to donate to the COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund. All donations made will be double matched by a generous donor until NNJCF raises $100,000 by July 21. The public can help the NNJCF reach its goal by making a donation today.

Information and donations to the NNJCF's COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund may be made at www.nnjcf.org/cause-posts/covid-19-rapid-response-fund/ . Contributions may also be sent by check made out to 'The Northern NJ Community Foundation', with 'COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund' entered in the memo line, to: the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation, 1 University Plaza, Suite 128, Hackensack, New Jersey 07601. Donations are tax-deductible, as permitted by law. For further information, contact nnjcf@nnjcf.org or 201-568-5608.

