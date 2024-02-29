Northern Ballet Will Launch Second Installment of SKETCHES

Following the resounding success of its debut last spring, Northern Ballet has announced the return of Sketches, a platform that invites emerging choreographers to delve deep into the artistry of dance.

Devised by Artistic Director Federico Bonelli, Sketches enters its second year with an exploration of the timeless concept of pas de deux (duet).

This year’s line-up will include six choreographers hailing from within the ranks of the Company, alongside the esteemed Carlos Pons Guerra, Artistic Director of DeNada Dance Theatre.

Two sharings of Sketches will take place on 9 & 10 May at Northern Ballet’s Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre, Leeds. Stripping away the veneer of elaborate lighting, sets, and costumes, these performances promise an intimate and unfiltered glimpse into the creation process as the choreographers introduce each piece to the audience.

“The second year of Sketches will see the choreographers explore what ‘pas de deux’ can mean, how can this staple of the ballet repertoire be pushed. What they do from that brief is up to them, as they innovate and create on their dancer colleagues.

I really admire Carlos Pons Guerra and his company DeNada Dance so I’m thrilled to be able to provide him with the time, resources and space to experiment with his current ideas. It's different for us to present work in such a stripped back setting, but I think that is was makes Sketches so exciting.

By providing a platform for experimentation and creative exploration, we aim to push the boundaries of our art form while fostering meaningful connections between choreographers and audiences.” ﻿- Federico Bonelli, Artistic Director