Nominees For The 2021 Bessie Awards Announced

The NY Dance and Performance Awards, The Bessies, New York City's premier dance awards honoring outstanding creative work in the field, today announced the nominees for the 2021 Bessie Awards. Digital performances presented between March 15, 2020 and May 31, 2021, and in-person performances presented between June 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021, were considered for Bessie nominations. Award categories include Outstanding Production, Outstanding Performer, Outstanding Revival, Outstanding Music Composition or Sound Design, Outstanding Visual Design, and Outstanding Breakout Choreographer, which recognizes an artist who has made an exceptional leap in visibility and impact in their career this past season. The list of nominations follows.

"Dance artists and their collaborators have continued to dream and build during the pandemic. They have called upon each of us to reimagine and commit our collective movement toward equity, justice, and healing. We are thrilled to celebrate their work and the resilience of our community at the virtual 2021 Bessies Ceremony," said Bessies Executive Director Heather Robles.

The 37th Annual Bessie Awards ceremony will be livestreamed on Monday, October 11, 2021, at 7:30PM ET. Reservations for the ceremony will be available starting September 20.

Outstanding Production:

Kyle Abraham

When We Fell

New York City Ballet at the David H. Koch Theater

Kyle Abraham and Taylor Stanley

Ces noms que nous portons

New York City Ballet and Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts

Stefanie Batten Bland

Kolonial

Baryshnikov Arts Center

mayfield brooks

Whale Fall

Abrons Arts Center

Ayodele Casel

Chasing Magic

The Joyce Theater

Janessa Clark

Communion

Janessa Clark and HERE Arts Center

Johnnie Cruise Mercer

_AShadowPrince

Presented through Stephen Petronio Company's Bloodlines(future) program

Israel Galván

Maestro de Barra

The Joyce Theater

Indigenous Enterprise

Indigenous Enterprise: Powwow Style

The Joyce Theater

Eiko Otake

A Body in a Cemetery

Pioneer Works and Green-Wood Cemetery

Mariana Valencia

Brownout

Baryshnikov Arts Center

Saul Williams, Bill T. Jones, Maria Bauman, Kayla Farrish, Marjani Forté-Saunders, d. Sabela grimes, Jasmine Hearn, and Shamel Pitts

The Motherboard Suite

New York Live Arts

Outstanding Performer:

LaTasha Barnes

Sustained Achievement

Isabella Boylston

Sustained Achievement with American Ballet Theatre

Marc Crousillat

Watermotor by Trisha Brown

The Joyce Theater

d. Sabela grimes

The Motherboard Suite, We get what you deserve

New York Live Arts

Jasmine Hearn

The Motherboard Suite, Order of Time

New York Live Arts

Princess Lockerooo

Sustained Achievement

Sara Mearns

State of Darkness by Molissa Fenley

The Joyce Theater

Anjali Mehta

Descent by Anjali Mehta

The Artivist's Studio and Lion Party Films

Annique Roberts

Sustained Achievement with Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE

Nicholas Sciscione

Bloodlines Season 7 by Stephen Petronio Company

The Joyce Theater

Michael Trusnovec

State of Darkness by Molissa Fenley

The Joyce Theater

Huiwang Zhang

OUR LABYRINTH by Lee Mingwei/Bill T. Jones

The Metropolitan Museum of Art

Outstanding Revival:

State of Darkness

By Molissa Fenley

The Joyce Theater

Watermotor

By Trisha Brown

Trisha Brown Dance Company

The Joyce Theater

Outstanding Music Composition/Sound Design:

Monstah Black

For _AShadowPrince by Johnnie Cruise Mercer

Presented through Stephen Petronio Company's Bloodlines(future) program

Pedro León and Manu Prieto

For Maestro de Barra by Israel Galván

The Joyce Theater

Arturo O'Farrill, Crystal Monee Hall (singer/songwriter), Annastasia Victory (music director and composer), and Senfu Stoney (percussionist)

For Chasing Magic by Ayodele Casel

The Joyce Theater

Saul Williams

For The Motherboard Suite

New York Live Arts

Outstanding Visual Design:

Kyle Abraham (Director), Ryan Marie Helfant (Director & Director of Photography), Eric K. Yue (Director of Photography), and Esteban Pedraza (Editor)

When We Fell by Kyle Abraham

New York City Ballet at the David H. Koch Theater

Tei Blow and Sean McElroy

Visuals

The Sprezzaturameron by Tei Blow and Sean McElroy

Baryshnikov Arts Center

Conrad Quesen (installation) and Shane Ballard (costumes)

Kolonial by Stefanie Batten Bland

Baryshnikov Arts Center

Catalin Stelian (Director of Photography, Cinematography, Editor), Kofi Assane Opare (Cinematography), and Kweku Amantey Opare (Editor)

Steel Standing by Fritzlyn Hector

DanceAfrica 2021

Brooklyn Academy of Music

Outstanding Breakout Choreographer:

Hope Boykin

Johnnie Cruise Mercer

Maleek Washington

André M. Zachery

The Bessies Steering Committee, responsible for setting policy and providing oversight for the Bessie Awards throughout the year, is comprised of Cora Cahan, Judy Hussie-Taylor, Jeanne Linnes, Stanford Makishi, Nicky Paraiso, Carla Peterson, Craig Peterson, Gus Solomons jr, Paz Tanjuaquio, Laurie Uprichard, and Charmaine Warren.

The 2020-2021 Bessies Selection Committee: Ronald Kevin Alexander, Charles Vincent Burwell, Maria Baranova-Suzuki, Michele Byrd-McPhee, Yoshiko Chuma, Sangeeta Ghosh Yesley, Celia Ipiotis, Benjamin Akio Kimitch, Koosil-ja, Anabella Lenzu, Adesola Osakalumi, Pam Pietro, Tiffany Rea-Fisher, Elka Samuel Smith, George Emílio Sanchez, Elgie Gaynell Sherrod, Andrea Snyder, Ivan Talijancic, and Philip Treviño.