New Zealand's BLACK GRACE Makes Joyce Debut With U.S. Premiere Work & More

The Joyce Theater Foundation brings a fresh combination of traditional South Pacific and contemporary dance to the stage this fall when it presents the Joyce debut of New Zealand-based Black Grace. Breaking cultural barriers for nearly 25 years, the company of powerful dancers will perform a bill of works created by founder and artistic director Neil Ieremia from October 29-November 3 at The Joyce Theater. Tickets, ranging in price from $10-$55, can be purchased atwww.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org.

Fusing the rich history of Samoan and Maori movement with the studied finesse of contemporary dance, Neil Ieremia's company Black Grace has emerged as one of New Zealand's most sought-after dance troupes over the course of its more than two decades of dance innovation. Marking their Joyce debut, the mixed bill of works is mined from the distinct repertoire of Ieremia's own works, including the U.S. premiere of Kiona and the Little Bird Suite, which pulls from signature pieces (Pati Pati and Gathering Clouds) set to a score of body percussion along with live drumming, singing and chanting. Rounding out the program will be excerpts from recent evening-length pieces, including As Night Falls, featuring the music of Vivaldi, and Crying Men, a powerful work that explores toxic masculinity through multiple generations of Pacific Islanders. With equal parts athleticism, tradition, and yes, grace, Black Grace is poised to electrify audiences at The Joyce as it has around the world.





