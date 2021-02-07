New York Theatre Ballet presents Between the Acts: Agnes de Mille on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at 11am ET on Zoom.

Taking a look at the life and works of trailblazing artist Agnes de Mille and what her legacy means to present and future audiences, this installment of Between the Acts will feature a conversation between NYTB's Founder and Artistic Director Diana Byer, Anderson Ferrell and Diana Gonzalez-Duclert from The De Mille Working Group, Broadway dancer and actor Dirk Lumbard, and NYTB's Elena Zahlmann. RSVP to ezahlmann@nytb.org to receive a Zoom link prior to Sunday.

Following the live event, the conversation will be available to view on Vimeo and social media. Normally held during intermission, Between the Acts has been recast as a preseason virtual discussion series. Last week featured a discussion with Diana Byer and William Whitener, which can be viewed at https://vimeo.com/507693741. Next Sunday, February 14, 2021 will feature a conversation between Steven Melendez and choreographer Richard Alston.

Diana Byer is the founder and Artistic Director of New York Theatre Ballet and Ballet School NY. She is a répétiteur for The Antony Tudor Trust, a member of the Board of Directors of the Dance Notation Bureau, an Education Ambassador for The New York Pops, on the Dance Portal Advisory Board of The Children's Museum of Manhattan, and on the Selection Committees of The Bessies and Clive Barnes Awards. She has staged the ballets of Antony Tudor for American Ballet Theatre and The Hartt School and the ballets of Agnes de Mille for the Alabama Ballet and American Ballet Theatre. She coached the principals for the Columbia Pictures film, Center Stage.

