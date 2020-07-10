Shutdown Streaming
New York City Ballet Dancers Will Release Online Videos in Lieu of Cancelled Residency at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center

New York City Ballet dancers Emily Kikta and Peter Walker will release a new series of videos, called SPAC Reimagined, which will be presented in lieu of their cancelled residency at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center.

The first video will be released on July 14, which was supposed to be the NYCB's opening night. The others will follow on July 16, 21, and 23, with a finale released on July 25, connecting all of the films in the series.

To view them, visit SPAC or the New York City Ballet on Facebook or Instagram.


