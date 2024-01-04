New York-Based Joffrey Concert Group To Perform At Ailey Citigroup Theater In February

The program will consist of premieres by artistic director Bradley Shelver, and Eryn Renee Young and Vernard J. Gilmore.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

The NYC-based Joffrey Concert Group will present, “In My Art” the culmination of the annual Creative Movers Choreographic Initiative, for three performances, February 16 & 17, at the Ailey Citigroup Theater.

The program will consist of premieres by artistic director Bradley Shelver, and Eryn Renee Young and Vernard J. Gilmore, both winners of the 2023 Creative Movers Choreographic Initiative, launched by Shelver.

The Creative Movers Choreographic Initiative selects two Tristate-area dancemakers each year, between the ages of 19 and 35, to create a new work for the full company. They receive a $2500 stipend, are given a 40-hour rehearsal process, and presentation of their works in the Joffrey Concert Group's New York season.
More About the Works:

“The Relentless Nature of Dreaming” is an electric new work by NYC-based choreographer Eryn Renee Young, set to music by J.S. Bach and an original score by emerging composer Heather Cook. This vibrant, high-energy ballet explores the effervescent, ever-evolving nature of dreams, both of the sleeping and aspirational sort, and takes the audience on a journey through the realms of imagination — to explore the possibilities that unfold when we dare to dream without limits..

Chicago born, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater principal dancer, Vernard J Gilmore's, has created Dawn Of Love. The physically powerful ballet examines the “The undeniable power and intensities that leave an indelible mark on your light”. The music is by Prince played hauntingly by the Vitamin String Quartet and mixed by longtime collaborator, DJ April Reign.

Closing the program is OOF, by Artistic Director and resident choreographer, Bradley Shelver. Set to music by Machito, Sunny and the Sunliners and Balkan Beat Box, this highly physical, energetic and musical work dives into the world of playful frustration, missteps, embarrassment and “why did I do that” moments. 

Founded by Robert Joffrey in 1981, and under the direction of Bradley Shelver, this New York-based pre-professional performing ensemble provides young artists from the School's year-round Trainee Program the opportunity to experience life as professional dancers.

In the years since its inception, selected Trainees have studied and performed some of the most celebrated classical and contemporary repertoire, including the works of Gerald Arpino (Birthday Variations, Light Rain), Robert Battle (Battlefield), George Balanchine (Serenade), August Bournonville (La Ventana), Dwight Rhoden (New Work) and Africa Guzman (The Stolen Path).

The Concert Group has toured domestically and internationally, providing dancers the experience necessary to confidently transition from student to professional.

Concert Group dancers have gone on to perform in major companies, including Miami City Ballet, Boston Ballet, Complexions Contemporary Ballet, the Forsythe Company, the Martha Graham Dance Company, Dance Theatre of Harlem, and the Joffrey Ballet.

Friday February 16 at 7:30 PM, Saturday February 17 at 3 PM and 7:30 PM. Ailey Citigroup Theater, 405 West 55 St., NYCTickets: $30; $15 for students (with ID). Reservations: Click Here
 




