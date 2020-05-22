New Platform Training Point Offers Specialized Online Dance Classes

Shutdown Streaming
Article Pixel May. 22, 2020  
Training Pointe is a platform developed during the Covid-19 furlough. A completely new and innovative online platform, it allows pre-professional and professional dancers to have access to the highest quality teachers, targeted classes, and individualized mentoring so that they can get the support they need through distance learning.

They offer intimate class sizes (less than 12 students), master teachers from the School of American Ballet, Martha Graham Dance Company, Verdon Fosse Legacy, and more, and an easy-to-use and affordable online platform with superior sound, security, and HD video quality. After years of investment in time and energy in the studio, Training Pointe empowers dancers to be able to continue to pursue their dreams.

They share the message, "We will get through these challenging times. We will continue dancing, teaching, learning, growing, and supporting our community. We will come back stronger than ever."

For more information, visit www.trainingpointe.org.


