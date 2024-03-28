New Documentary MADU On Disney+ Spotlights Young Lagos Dancer in England

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Check out the trailer for MADU, which follows 12-year-old Anthony Madu as he leaves his family and community in Nigeria to study at one of the most prestigious ballet schools in the world in England.

Having never left his home outside of Lagos, Anthony finds himself thrust into a new world where his wildest dreams are suddenly within reach. His courageous journey is a story of extraordinary obstacles as he searches for belonging and acceptance, a family far away, and unexpected challenges that could impact his future.

Forming a rich and immersive tapestry told on multiple continents, MADU introduces the world to a boy chasing a dream of inspiration that will resonate with us all.

Director Matt Ogens, is an Academy Award®-nominated director known for capturing authentic human stories through an evocative visual and narrative aesthetic. His breakthrough documentary “Confessions of a Superhero” premiered at SXSW to critical acclaim and attracted a devoted following, and he subsequently went on to earn a Primetime Emmy® Award for his “From Harlem with Love” installment of the “ESPN 30 for 30” series.

His additional projects include the two-time Emmy-nominated documentary series “Why We Fight,” which Ogens created, as well as the Emmy-nominated “LA Louvre,” an augmented reality film he directed. He has earned three more Emmy nominations for his series work. In addition, he helmed two films for the “UFC’s 25 Years in Short” series, which was nominated for an Emmy and won a Clio. Ogens’ feature documentary “Home + Away,” which follows high school athletes living on the U.S.-Mexico border, premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. Ogens’ Netflix Original “Audible” was nominated for an Oscar®. The documentary is an immersive coming-of-age story told from the perspective of high school students who are deaf, communicating through sign language.