New Chamber Ballet Presents Magloire, Baecher, Isaac, And Lamb

Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet will close its 2018-19 season with programs of ballets by Magloire, a world premiere by resident choreographer Constantine Baecher (Friday only), "Full Circles" by guest choreographer Gabrielle Lamb, and the world premiere of a work by guest choreographer Richard Isaac. Two performances, Friday June 7 at 8 PM and Saturday June 8 at 7:30 PM in the Company's home base of City Center Studio 5, 130 West 56th Street.

With this season, the Company bids farewell to Traci Finch, who will be relocating to San Francisco. Traci will perform on Friday night only, dancing the world premiere of the solo created for her by NCB choreographer-in-residence Constantine Baecher. Both the dance and music composition by famed contemporary composer Thomas Ades are entitled "Darknesse Visible," created for solo piano and here played by NCB's superb pianist Melody Fader Following its New York premiere, the solo will also be presented the Lake Tahoe Dance Festival in July.

The Company will repeat "Full Circles," the trio by Gabrielle Lamb premiered last November. Music is by another major contemporary composer, Missy Massoli; her "Dissolve, O My Heart" for solo violin, and "Map of Laughter" for solo piano.

Guest choreographer Richard Isaac is creating his first piece for NCB, a quartet to Paganini's famous, and fiendishly difficult, violin variations on "Nel cor piu non mi sento," which will be played by NCB's resident virtuoso violinist Doori Na.

By director Magloire is a repeat of his November 2018 "Heaven and Earth," set to Franz Schubert's Moments Musicaux Nos 2-5 for piano, and the world premiere of his new quartet to Preludes for piano by Richard Carrick. The new work represents the third collaboration between Magloire and composer Carrick, whose new score is a series of Preludes for solo piano. The musical form is a nod to famous Preludes from the past, by Bach, Chopin, Debussy, and expresses their in-the-moment spirit in a new, contemporary way. Each of them is also inspired by a striking geographical location - or as Carrick puts it - "a travel log of haunting places."



Gabrielle Lamb's "Full Circles" was underwritten by Stuart Coleman and Meryl Rosofsky, and Claire and Christopher Mann. Miro Magloire's "Heaven and Earth" was underwritten by Leslie and Richard Curtis. Richard Carrick's new score for Magloire's world premiere was commissioned by the Charles and Joan Gross Family Foundation.





Related Articles View More Dance Stories

More Hot Stories For You