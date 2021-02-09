National Sawdust Presents WHAT BECOMES OF LOVE? Ft. Sonya Tayeh, Rhye, and Members of American Ballet Theatre

In her first collaboration with Rhye, Tony Award-nominated choreographer Sonya Tayeh will premiere What Becomes of Love? with dance commissioned by American Ballet Theatre (ABT) and a film co-commissioned by National Sawdust; the piece features music by the Canadian musician Mike Milosh - a raw, romantic medley of silky falsetto vocals and cascading piano, synthesizer, and violin instrumentation. Tayeh created the work on six dancers of American Ballet Theatre in November 2020 during a quarantined "ballet bubble" in upstate New York. Watch the magic that unfolds when free-flowing movement meets melancholic ballads. The event will be followed by a conversation with the artists.

Sonya Tayeh is a Tony nominated, New York City based choreographer and director. Her work has been characterized as a blend of powerful versatility and theatrical range. Selected Broadway credits include Moulin Rouge! (Hirschfeld Theatre/Dir. Alex Timbers), Sing Street (Lyceum Theatre/Dir. Rebecca Taichman), "Unveiling" with Moses Sumney and Dancers (Fall For Dance/City Center), Rent Live! (Fox Network/Dir. Michael Grief and Alex Rudzinski), and more. Tayeh has directed and choreographed for world-renowned music artists including Miley Cyrus (directed and choreographed The Gypsy Heart Tour), Florence and the Machine (choreographed performances for The Brit Awards, The Voice, and American Idol), and Kylie Minogue (Aphrodite Tour). She has received many accolades for her versatile work; including two Emmy nominations for Fox's So You Think You Can Dance, two Drama Desk nominations, an Obie Award and two Lucille Lortel Awards for "Outstanding Choreography."

Mike Milosh, known professionally as Milosh, is a Canadian producer, vocalist, songwriter, musician and classically trained cellist respected for his ability to combine live instrumentation with unique electronic production and his own signature vocal tone to create introspective, intimate, and romantic musical landscapes that defy the easy categorization of traditional pop, electronic and R&B music. Milosh is also widely known for his work as vocalist, producer and creative force (alongside Robin Hannibal) of Rhye. Rhye's 2013 album Woman, preceded by the songs "Open" and "The Fall" and the sensual, mysterious visuals that accompanied them, catapulted the project to critical acclaim and a cult following.