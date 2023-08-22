NYC Dance Alliance Foundation Awards $405,000 in Scholarships to 48 Dancers at National Season Finale Event

To date, NYCDAF has awarded $4.6 million in college scholarships to over 500 student dancers.
POPULAR
Last month at its National Season Finale Event in New York City, the NYC Dance Alliance Foundation (Founder/Executive Director Joe Lanteri) awarded $405,000 in college scholarships to 48 talented and deserving student dancers from across the United States, all recent high school seniors who graduated and will be attending a college dance program this Fall.
To date, NYCDAF has awarded $4.6 million in college scholarships to over 500 student dancers. The scholarship audition classes were taught/led by Alexandra Damiani (Contemporary), Josh Bergasse (Jazz), and Linda Gelinas (Ballet). They were held July 5 with the scholarship results/winners announced July 8.
List of Dancers below with the college they are attending/scholarship amount awarded:
$20,000
Alessandra Gonzalez, TX – The Juilliard School
Samiyah Norris, MD – University of Southern California
$15,000
Chris Chun, CA – University of Southern California
Lamonte Sadler, NC – The Juilliard School
Ryan Sherk, Canada – The Juilliard School
$10,000
Vanessa Albereti, AZ – Chapman University
Sophia Cobo, FL – Boston Conservatory
Bronson Dahmer, CO – Undecided
Eden Galloway, NC – Pace University
Aidan Gresock, MD – New York University
Isabelle Harris, UT – Pace University
Suvannah Hunter, NJ – Pace University
Julia Lowe, Canada – University of Southern California
Caroline McAleavey, NY – University of Southern California
Tucker Nance, FL – University of Arizona
Michelle Osanya, IA – Fordham University/Alvin Ailey BFA Program
Samantha O’Connor, NY – Pace University
Olya Pence, OH – Boston Conservatory
Ella Querrey, IL – University of Southern California
Rebecca Rincon, NY – Fordham University/Alvin Ailey BFA Program
Natalia Scuilla, TX – Pace University
Kayla Sie, NY – SUNY Purchase
Erika Skulte, VA – Pace University
Reagan Stafford, TX – SUNY Purchase
Braden Ward, TX – The Juilliard School
Mason Ward, TX – Pace University
$5,000
Hailey Bay, UT – Brigham Young University
Athena Bernaz, NJ – Pace University
Emma Broome, CO – SUNY Purchase
Josephine Carpenter, UT – Marymount Manhattan University
Ashley Choy, Canada – University of Arizona
Kaiden Currie, MA – Columbia University
Keira Fleming, NY – SUNY Purchase
Ashlyn Gannon, RI – Pace University
Jaylene Gardener, NJ – SUNY Purchase
Nyah Lastrapes, MD – Undecided
Ella Lippa, NY – University of Arizona
Olivia Marko, PA – University of Arizona
Taylor McArdle, KY - University of Oklahoma
Nicholas Motley, GA – undecided
Kaitlin Nelson, OR – Western Washington University
Emily Olson, AZ – University of Arizona
Jonathan Paula, Canada – Pace University
Kylie Pietz, FL – Pace University
Avery Roten, TX – AMDA
Emily Snyder, MD – Pace University
Albert Storey, NV – California Institute of the Arts
Maranda Syrko, PA – Joffrey Ballet BFA Program
Videos