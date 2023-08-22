NYC Dance Alliance Foundation Awards $405,000 in Scholarships to 48 Dancers at National Season Finale Event

Last month at its National Season Finale Event in New York City, the NYC Dance Alliance Foundation (Founder/Executive Director Joe Lanteri) awarded $405,000 in college scholarships to 48 talented and deserving student dancers from across the United States, all recent high school seniors who graduated and will be attending a college dance program this Fall.

To date, NYCDAF has awarded $4.6 million in college scholarships to over 500 student dancers. The scholarship audition classes were taught/led by Alexandra Damiani (Contemporary), Josh Bergasse (Jazz), and Linda Gelinas (Ballet). They were held July 5 with the scholarship results/winners announced July 8.

List of Dancers below with the college they are attending/scholarship amount awarded:

$20,000

Alessandra Gonzalez, TX – The Juilliard School

Samiyah Norris, MD – University of Southern California

$15,000

Chris Chun, CA – University of Southern California

Lamonte Sadler, NC – The Juilliard School

Ryan Sherk, Canada – The Juilliard School

$10,000

Vanessa Albereti, AZ – Chapman University

Sophia Cobo, FL – Boston Conservatory

Bronson Dahmer, CO – Undecided

Eden Galloway, NC – Pace University

Aidan Gresock, MD – New York University

Isabelle Harris, UT – Pace University

Suvannah Hunter, NJ – Pace University

Julia Lowe, Canada – University of Southern California

Caroline McAleavey, NY – University of Southern California

Tucker Nance, FL – University of Arizona

Michelle Osanya, IA – Fordham University/Alvin Ailey BFA Program

Samantha O’Connor, NY – Pace University

Olya Pence, OH – Boston Conservatory

Ella Querrey, IL – University of Southern California

Rebecca Rincon, NY – Fordham University/Alvin Ailey BFA Program

Natalia Scuilla, TX – Pace University

Kayla Sie, NY – SUNY Purchase

Erika Skulte, VA – Pace University

Reagan Stafford, TX – SUNY Purchase

Braden Ward, TX – The Juilliard School

Mason Ward, TX – Pace University

$5,000

Hailey Bay, UT – Brigham Young University

Athena Bernaz, NJ – Pace University

Emma Broome, CO – SUNY Purchase

Josephine Carpenter, UT – Marymount Manhattan University

Ashley Choy, Canada – University of Arizona

Kaiden Currie, MA – Columbia University

Keira Fleming, NY – SUNY Purchase

Ashlyn Gannon, RI – Pace University

Jaylene Gardener, NJ – SUNY Purchase

Nyah Lastrapes, MD – Undecided

Ella Lippa, NY – University of Arizona

Olivia Marko, PA – University of Arizona

Taylor McArdle, KY - University of Oklahoma

Nicholas Motley, GA – undecided

Kaitlin Nelson, OR – Western Washington University

Emily Olson, AZ – University of Arizona

Jonathan Paula, Canada – Pace University

Kylie Pietz, FL – Pace University

Avery Roten, TX – AMDA

Emily Snyder, MD – Pace University

Albert Storey, NV – California Institute of the Arts

Maranda Syrko, PA – Joffrey Ballet BFA Program