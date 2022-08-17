NOCHE FLAMENCA Comes to the Joyce Next Month

Noche Flamenca, formed in 1993 by Artistic Director Martín Santangelo and Soledad Barrio, marks its 30th anniversary this year. In April, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, they returned to the stage of The Joyce Theater with ni bien ni mal, todo lo contrario (neither good nor bad, just the opposite), a program in which the company celebrates life and being together again while also reflecting on the isolation of the shutdown. The show, made up of selections from past productions alongside new material-including three pieces in development from an eventual evening-length work inspired by the great Spanish painter Francisco de Goya-is also a perfect showcase of what Noche Flamenca has become, 30 years after it formed as a constellation around Barrio as star: a seamlessly integrated group of collaborators in which every dancer and musician is a master of their craft. As Brian Seibert wrote for The New York Times in 2019, Barrio is now a "first among equals."

Performing at The Joyce are dancers Soledad Barrio, Marina Elana, Pablo Fraile, and Antonio Granjero; singers Carmina Cortes, Emilio Florido, and Manuel Gago; musicians David Chupete, Salva de María, and Eugenio Iglesias.

The Noche Flamenca team includes S. Benjamin Farrar (Resident Designer and Production Manager), Mitchell Dufanal (Company Manager), Sharon Levy (Executive Producer), and Dion Thompson (Stage Manager).

