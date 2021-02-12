Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

NC State LIVE Presents Watch Party With Eduardo Vilaro

The event will take place February 17.

Feb. 12, 2021  

NC State LIVE Presents Watch Party With Eduardo Vilaro

NC State LIVE is inviting you to join Eduardo Vilaro, artistic director of Ballet Hispánico, for a happy hour watch party to view and discuss a dance from their iconic repertory, Danzón. Part conversation, part performance, this interactive event will show you a taste of the company's powerful work and give you time to chat with choreographer, Eduardo Vilaro, moderated by NC State alumna Daniela Patino-Zabaleta. Initially evolved from Haitian contradance, the Danzón has been called the official dance of Cuba.

Eduardo Vilaro has taken this traditional and quintessentially Cuban dance form and reinvented it with contemporary language to construct a joyous celebration of music and movement.

NOTE: Please register by noon on February 17 (the day of the event). This event will take place via Zoom. If you do not have a Zoom account, please sign up for a free Zoom account in advance of the event. For more information, CLICK HERE!


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Derrick Davis
Derrick Davis
Arielle Jacobs
Arielle Jacobs
Mariah Rose Faith
Mariah Rose Faith

Related Articles
Texas Ballet Theater Announces Spring Digital Performances Photo

Texas Ballet Theater Announces Spring Digital Performances

NFMLA Presents Conversation With Jeff Byrd On Directing, Writing, and Producing Photo

NFMLA Presents Conversation With Jeff Byrd On Directing, Writing, and Producing

MET STARS LIVE IN CONCERT Presents Sonya Yoncheva Photo

MET STARS LIVE IN CONCERT Presents Sonya Yoncheva

Westport Country Playhouse Presents Conversation About OUR TOWN Photo

Westport Country Playhouse Presents Conversation About OUR TOWN


More Hot Stories For You

  • Mason Dixon Line Performs a Live Virtual Concert at The Embassy
  • Fort Wayne Ballet Presents LOVE NOTES
  • Fort Wayne Embassy Presents NIGHT TO REMEMBER: LIVE VIRTUAL PERFORMANCE AT THE EMBASSY
  • BroadwayWorld and Broadway Licensing Team Up for New Digital Marketing Program for Licensees