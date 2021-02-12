NC State LIVE Presents Watch Party With Eduardo Vilaro

NC State LIVE is inviting you to join Eduardo Vilaro, artistic director of Ballet Hispánico, for a happy hour watch party to view and discuss a dance from their iconic repertory, Danzón. Part conversation, part performance, this interactive event will show you a taste of the company's powerful work and give you time to chat with choreographer, Eduardo Vilaro, moderated by NC State alumna Daniela Patino-Zabaleta. Initially evolved from Haitian contradance, the Danzón has been called the official dance of Cuba.

Eduardo Vilaro has taken this traditional and quintessentially Cuban dance form and reinvented it with contemporary language to construct a joyous celebration of music and movement.

NOTE: Please register by noon on February 17 (the day of the event). This event will take place via Zoom. If you do not have a Zoom account, please sign up for a free Zoom account in advance of the event. For more information, CLICK HERE!