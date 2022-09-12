Met Opera Dancers Join Forces To Produce Art Bath Salon Seres

The producers of Art Bath announced their fall season of immersive performance salons, offering an opportunity to see some of New York City's most innovative performing artists. The intimate salons will take place on September 24, November 12, and December 3 at 8:00 p.m. at Manhattan's Blue Building, a restored factory space on East 46th Street. Each evening features a richly varied schedule of performances by five to eight artists and/or groups. Audiences will be guided through a multidisciplinary and multi-sensory experience, exploring the corridors and caverns of the unique venue discovering different pieces in each space. The night will begin with a cocktail hour and displays by visual artists. (A detailed schedule of events is below.)



After a successful season of salons in Spring 2022, Art Bath is back to present an impressive line-up of celebrated artists such as American Ballet Theatre Principal Dancer Devon Teuscher, Grammy nominated baritone Will Liverman, world champion beatbox duo Spiderhorse, globally celebrated bass-baritone Christian Van Horn, Pollock-Krasner award winning painter Scooter LaForge (2014), Martha Graham Company principal dancer Xin Ying, and a host of brilliant others.



Art Bath provides a unique opportunity for truly iconic artists who most often now appear on large stages or as part of expansive companies to embrace experimentation in a space that celebrates creative impulse and the contemporary moment. Audiences are invited to experience these innovative works at unique events in the most intimate and exciting of settings. For example, Devon Teuscher, Principal Dancer at American Ballet Theater will collaborate for the first time with designer Mondo Morales and visual artist Marcela Avelar on a live melange of dance, visual and performance art.



Art Bath was created as an antidote to the pandemic's months of social and creative isolation, as well as the dominance of commercialism in so many contemporary performing arts institutions. Since lockdown has lifted and the industry begins to recover, New York and its artists have embarked on new phases of creative evolution, facing numerous new challenges. As such, Art Bath's commitment to fostering fruitful collaborations and celebrating this artistic community's resilience and inspiration, has only deepened.



Producers Liz Yilmaz, Mara Driscoll, and César Abreu met while dancing with the Metropolitan Opera Ballet. They believe that now more than ever, artists and audiences are in need of a truly supportive platform to explore their own practices, solo or in collaboration, and take risks with new works that speak to our ever-changing contemporary context. "Art Bath is about creativity, collaboration, experimentation and connection. Our goal is to serve up a tasty sampler of NYC's best artistic goodies." - Liz Yilmaz.

Art Bath Schedule:

September 24 at 8:00pm

Featured artists:

Will Liverman - Grammy-nominated baritone, composer

Lady Jess - Violinist, Beyonce's orchestra

Kelsey Strauch - Circus virtuoso, juggler

Rob Schwimmer - Master theraminist

Tiffany Mangulabnan - Contemporary ballet dancer

Yacouba Sissoko - Master kora player

Junko Ichikawa - Concert pianist

Maron Khoury - Metropolitan Opera flutist

Sébastien Grimbaum - Painter



November 12 at 8:00pm

Featured artists:

Devon Teuscher - Principal dancer, American Ballet Theater

Jodi Melnick - Choreographer

Mauro Refosco, Gustavo di Dalva, Davi Vieira - Alumni of American Utopia with David Byrne

Spiderhorse - World-champion beatboxing duo

Scooter LaForge - Painter, sculptor

Alison Clancy - Songwriter, Met Opera Ballet soloist

Mondo Morales - Fashion designer

Marcela Avelar Mixed-media artist



December 3 at 8:00pm

Featured artists:

Christian Van Horn - Operatic bass-baritone

Xin Ying - Principal dancer, Martha Graham Company

Metropolitan Opera Chamber Ensemble String Quartet and harp

Friedrich Heinrich Kern - Glass harmonica, electronic composer

Justin Robinson - Painter

Additional artists: TBA



Ticket and Venue Information:

Tickets: Art Bath has a modified pay-what-you-can ticketing policy and prices begin at $25/person. 60 tickets are available for each performance. Tickets are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2196150®id=174&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fartbathnyc.ticketspice.com%2Fart-bath-nyc?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1



Where: The Blue Building is located at 222 E. 46th St. New York, NY 10017, between 2nd and 3rd Avenues. Take the 4,5,6, or Shuttle trains to Grand Central Station and walk East. The event is on the ground floor of the building and is fully accessible.