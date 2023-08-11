Martha Graham Dance Company Reveals 2023–2024 Studio Series

The Martha Graham Dance Company’s 2023–2024 Studio Series will feature seven events, including the popular NEW@Graham, which provides audiences with a look inside the creative process of new works commissioned by the Company, and GrahamDeconstructed, which offers audiences an opportunity to view the great Graham works up close and to hear about the artistic and historical context of their creation from Artistic Director Janet Eilber.

All Studio Series events will take place at the Martha Graham Studio Theater, 55 Bethune Street, 11th Floor, in Manhattan.

Tickets are $30 (general)/$20 (students). Studio Series subscriptions are $150 for the full season, and include VIP seating for all events. Those unable to attend in-person can join the Company’s digital membership for $20/month at patreon.com/marthagrahamdance, which includes every Studio Series livestream and much more! Tickets can be purchased beginning August 18 at marthagraham.org/studioseries/.

2023–2024 Studio Series Schedule

Tuesday, September 19, at 7pm

NEW@Graham: Rodeo

The launch of the Studio Series this season offers an inside look at the Company’s new production of Agnes de Mille’s iconic 1942 work Rodeo a few weeks before its premiere. A discussion of the new design elements will frame a rehearsal run-through of the entire dance. These include costumes by Oana Botez, projected stage design by Beowulf Boritt, and a brand-new arrangement of the original score by Aaron Copland for a bluegrass ensemble by composer/arranger Gabe Witcher. The premiere on September 30 in Northridge, CA, kicks off a three-season celebration of the Company’s 100th anniversary.

Monday, October 9, at 6pm

Open Rehearsal: Errand into the Maze and CAVE

An open rehearsal on the eve of the Company’s tour to Spain, Germany, and Italy offers an intimate look at two works that span 75 years: Errand into the Maze (1947), Graham’s transformation of the myth of the Minotaur as a journey into a woman’s battle with fear; and Hofesh Shechter’s rapturous CAVE, created for the Company in 2022.

Friday, December 15, at 7pm, and Saturday, December 16, at 1pm and 5pm

Graham 2 Holiday Event

Martha Graham Dance Company’s acclaimed second company will offer a special holiday presentation that is good for all ages. Crafts and snacks for the younger set will be part of the family matinee.

Tuesday–Wednesday, February 6–7, at 7pm

NEW@Graham: Jamar Roberts

A first look at Jamar Roberts’s brand-new work for the Company on the eve of its world premiere will be presented. This new dance features a commissioned score by Grammy-winning composer Rhiannon Giddens. The evening will include a conversation about the choreographic process with Roberts and the dancers.

Wednesday–Thursday, March 13–14, at 7pm

GrahamDeconstructed: The Rite of Spring

A rehearsal run-through of Graham’s ritualist and visceral The Rite of Spring (1984) will be presented with commentary about its creation from Graham experts and original cast members.

Thursday, May 2, at 7pm

GrahamDeconstructed: The Appalachian Spring Suite, at 7pm

The evening takes you inside one of Graham’s greatest masterworks and features the Company in highlights from Appalachian Spring (1944). Each selection will be illuminated with descriptions from the exchange between Graham and composer Aaron Copland as they collaborated on the creation of this timeless work.

Friday–Saturday, May 10–11, at 7pm

Graham Technique and Panorama

A demonstration of Graham’s revolutionary dance technique by Graham 2, the pre-professional company of the Graham School, will be presented. They will be joined by teens from all over the NYC metropolitan area who make up this year’s cast of the All-City Panorama Project, performing Graham’s powerful 1935 work Panorama.

About the Martha Graham Dance Company

The Martha Graham Dance Company has been a leader in the evolving art form of modern dance since its founding in 1926. It is both the oldest dance company in the United States and the oldest integrated dance company.

Today, the Company is embracing a new programming vision that showcases masterpieces by Graham alongside newly commissioned works by contemporary artists. With programs that unite the work of choreographers across time within a rich historical and thematic narrative, the Company is actively working to create new platforms for contemporary dance and multiple points of access for audiences.

Since its inception, the Martha Graham Dance Company has received international acclaim from audiences in more than 50 countries throughout North and South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. The Company has performed at the Metropolitan Opera House, Carnegie Hall, the Paris Opera House, Covent Garden, and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, as well as at the base of the Great Pyramids in Egypt and in the ancient Odeon of Herodes Atticus theater on the Acropolis in Athens. In addition, the Company has also produced several award-winning films broadcast on PBS and around the world.

For more information about the Company, visit Click Here.