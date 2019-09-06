Martha Graham Dance Company Presents GrahamDeconstructed: Steps In The Street

The Martha Graham Dance Company's 2019-20 Studio Series opens with GrahamDeconstructed featuring Martha Graham's powerful Steps in the Street. GrahamDeconstructed will take place on Tuesday, September 24, and Wednesday, September 25, at 7pm, at the Martha Graham Studio Theater, 55 Bethune Street (11th Floor), in Manhattan.

Graham's 1936 work Steps in the Street disappeared from the stage in the late 1930s and was considered to be lost. In 1989, a black-and-white silent film of the dance by Julien Bryan was discovered, enabling Martha Graham and the great Graham artist Yuriko to bring the work back to life. A stark, powerful dance for ten women, Steps in the Street is a prime example of Graham's radical modernism. For this event, excerpts of the early film and dancer demonstration will illustrate the reconstruction process before a performance of the complete work. Artist SoHyun Bae, who has been drawing the Company in rehearsal for the past two years, will create spontaneous charcoal sketches of the Graham moves. The sketches will be projected during the performance so that the audience can experience the collaboration as it happens.

GrahamDeconstructed offers audiences a unique opportunity to view great Graham works up close and to hear about the artistic and historical context of their creation from Artistic Director Janet Eilber. The program provides a glimpse of the artistic labor that goes on every day at the Martha Graham Studios to preserve and augment Martha Graham's great legacy.

Tickets for GrahamDeconstructed are $25 (general) / $15 (students with valid ID) and can be purchased online at www.marthagraham.org/studioseries.





