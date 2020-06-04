Shutdown Streaming
Article Pixel Jun. 4, 2020  
Mark Morris Dance Group Launches Video Movement Sessions for Front Line Workers

The Mark Morris Dance Group (MMDG) has launched Front Line Moves, a free on-demand video series of movement sessions for front line workers - medical professionals, transit workers, grocery store workers, and others who are required to work under stressful conditions during the pandemic - and for anyone who is feeling anxiety and stress in these trying times.

Available on demand on YouTube, MMDG teaching artists have designed these 10-20 minute sessions so that anyone, with or without dance experience, may easily use movement and mindfulness as tools to increase focus, reinvigorate the body, stretch, or relax. Both seated and standing activities are offered.

View Front Line Moves on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLffaix81vhuNXVJ3XN35MpqWrT6XfYtJC


