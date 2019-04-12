Marguerite Derricks Comes to Broadway Dance Center

Apr. 12, 2019  

Marguerite Derricks Comes to Broadway Dance Center

Join Emmy-Award-winning choreographer Marguerite Derricks for a series of two dance classes this Sunday, April 14 at Broadway Dance Center. Advanced JAZZ from 3-4:40 pm, advanced Lyrical Jazz from 4:30-6 pm. Each class is $35, and pre-registration is suggested. Space is limited, register online at BroadwayDanceCenter.com

Since 1984, Broadway Dance Center (BDC) has earned its reputation as a beacon of excellence in dance education. The continued dedication to the international dance community, state-of-the-art studios, and location in the heart of NYC's Theater District make them the ultimate destination for dancers around the globe! Visit BroadwayDanceCenter.com for more information.



