Marena Perez and Daniel Saez Will Be Members of The Faculty For The Shreveport Metropolitan Ballet's Summer Intensive

MARENA PEREZ and DANIEL SAEZ, principal dancers of the Mauro Ballet Company of Puerto Rico, will be members of the faculty for the Shreveport Metropolitan Ballet’s Summer Intensive from July 24-28, 2023.

Born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, MARENA PÉREZ began her ballet training at Ballet de Nana Hudo. Among her teachers while as a student and professional dancer have been Miguel Campaneria, Maria Carrera, Jose Pares, Carlota Carrera, Lourdes Gomez, Joaquin Banegas, Lolita San Miguel, Susan Pilarre, Ray Sullivan, and Nana Hudo.

Ms. Pérez began her professional career as a dancer with the Compania de Ballet Teatro Municipal of San Juan. In 1998 Ms. Pérez joined Ballet Concierto de Puerto Rico and was promoted to the rank of soloist in 2002.

In 2005 Ms. Pérez joined Balleteatro Nacional de Puerto Rico, and was promoted to the rank of principal dancer. From 2007 to 2009 Ms. Pérez joined Andanza, a contemporary dance company in Puerto, and in 2010 she returned to Balleteatro Nacional de Puerto Rico to resume her career as a principal dancer.

Ms. Pérez is currently a principal dancer and artistic director of the Mauro Ballet Company of Puerto Rico.

Ms. Pérez‘s repertoire includes principal and soloist roles in the 19th century classics including the title role in Giselle, Aurora in The Sleeping Beauty, the Sugar Plum Fairy in The Nutcracker, Odette/Odile in Swan Lake, Lise in La Fille Mal Gardee, the title role in Carmen, the title role in Cinderella, Swanhilda in Coppelia, Alice in Alice in Wonderland, the title role in Carmen, Lise in La Fille Mal Gardee, and the roles of Charlotte in The Phantom of the Opera, Cerrito in Grand Pas de Quatre, Nikiya and Gamzatti in La Bayadere, The Dying Swan, and Paquita.

Ms. Pérez has also received critical acclaim for her performances in neo-classical and contemporary roles including roles in George Balanchine’s Serenade, Jerome Robbins’ In The Night, William Dollar’s The Combat, Emilia in Jose Limon’s The Moor’s Pavane, Septime Webre’s Carmina Burana, Alberto Mendez’s Munecos, and pas de deux including Satanella, Flames of Paris, Don Quixote Pas de Deux, Talisman, William Tell, Esmeralda, Le Corsaire, and Spring Waters.

Ms. Pérez appeared with Ballet Concierto de Puerto Rico during its tours in the United States, Taiwan and other countries. In 2004, 2005 and 2010, Ms. Pérez was invited to participate in the International Dance Festival in Miami. In 2005 she participated in the Segundo Certamen Interamericano de Danza in Buenos Aires, Argentina, winning two gold medals and one bronze medal dancing Le Corsaire Pas De Deux, Majisimo, and Donde estan? In 2010, Ms. Pérez participated in the Festival de Ballet de Panama performing Piazzola en Concierto.

Ms. Pérez has performed as a guest artist with the Charlotte Youth Ballet of North Carolina, Ballet Etudes in Miami, Florida, the Midstates Ballet, Alameda Civic Ballet, Ballet Arts, the RMT Ballet in Haiti, Ballet Studio in the Dominican Republic, and the Shreveport Metropolitan Ballet.

Ms. Pérez is a certified Pilates instructor and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics Education. She has also studied drama under the guidance of Puerto Rico’s leading acting teachers and has received awards in acting competitions.

As artistic director of Mauro Ballet Company, Ms. Pérez has created repertoire for the company and restaged 19th century full-length ballets.

Ms. Pérez is also in demand as a guest teacher for summer intensive programs and also as a choreographer.

DANIEL SAEZ received his ballet training at the Academia de Julie Mayoral, and Summer Intensive Programs at the Eglevsky Ballet in New York, and Point Park College and Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Mr. Saez has studied under the guidance of Julie Mayoral, Maria Carrera, Maria Julia Landa, Maria C. Palacios, Miguel Campaneria, Joaquin Banegas, Tato Molina, Ana Maria Castañon, Luba Gulyaeva, Elizabeta Calero, Maria Simonetti, Grace Bigas, and others.

Mr. Saez has danced with the Ballet Teatro Musical de Ponce, Ballet Theatre of Annapolis, Ballet Arizona, Ballet Señorial, and the Balleteatro Nacional de Puerto Rico. He is currently a principal dancer with the Mauro Ballet Company.

Mr. Saez’s repertoire includes principal roles in The Nutcracker, The Sleeping Beauty, La Bayadere, Grand Pas Classique, Diana and Acteon Pas de Deux, Le Corsaire Pas de Deux, Flower Festival at Genzano, Flames of Paris, Swan Lake, Giselle, Sylvia, La Fille Mal Gardee, Giselle, Alice in Wonderland, and roles in the contemporary ballets, Carmina Burana, Lady Lost and Found, Piazzolla en Concierto, Majisimo, Tributo a Rafael Hernandez, Sonata, Green Table, Flaming June, Tres Musicos, and Celtic Fire.

As a member of Sabor Latino, Mr. Saez performed in the Chicago Salsa Congress, the Festival de Palma de Mallorca (Spain), Roma Salsa Congress, Sicilia Salsa Congress, and in Puerto Rico winning third place in the National Salsa Competition. He was awarded World Champion, along with his partner, Licelott Maldonado, in the World Salsa Open.

Mr. Saez has also appeared as a guest artist with many regional ballet companies in the United States including Fountain Ballet in Detroit, the Greater York Ballet, Shreveport Metropolitan Ballet, and Ballet Etudes.

Mr. Saez also teaches at the Guaynabo City Ballet School and has also choreographed works for the School’s performances.