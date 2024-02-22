Manuel Liñán, Alfonso Losa, El Yiyo & More to Join Gala Flamenca at New York City Center

Following the success of his 2022 Festival performance, ¡VIVA!, award-winning choreographer and bailaor Manuel Liñán will return to direct and perform in the Gala Flamenca (March 16 - 17). A festival within a festival, the gala includes performances from four flamenco superstars, accompanied by the talented vocalist Sandra Carrasco. Liñan is joined by celebrated flamenco artist Alfonso Losa, the sizzling El Yiyo (Miguel Fernández Ribas), and dazzling soloist Paula Comitre to close out the 2024 festival.

"A showcase of flamenco, in all its flavors" -The Boston Globe The intergenerational Gala Flamenca will feature some of Spain's greatest dancers-Manuel Liñán, Alfonso Losa, El Yiyo, and Paula Comitre. Known as mavericks of the flamenco world, Liñán (who most recently presented ¡VIVA! at City Center to critical acclaim in 2022) and Losa, winner of the prestigious Festival de Jerez Critic's Choice Award, join forces to project all of flamenco's history onto their bodies for this piece. They are joined by two rising stars in flamenco: the commanding 27-year-old Miguel Fernández Ribas, known as El Yiyo and Paula Comitre, one of the most celebrated talents of the contemporary flamenco world. Sandra Carrasco lends her vocal talents to the showcase.

Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 7:30 pm

Sunday, March 17, 2024 at 2:00 pm

Sunday, March 17, 2024 at 7:00 pm

Tickets starting from $45 (fees included) can be purchased online at NYCityCenter.org, by calling 212.581.1212, or in person at the City Center Box Office. Access City Center Club is available to those 35 years of age and under and offers a limited number of $28 tickets (fees included) to City Center productions. For more information and to sign up, visit NYCityCenter.org/Access. New York City Center is located at 131 W 55th St between Sixth and Seventh avenues.

NEW YORK CITY CENTER announced full programming details for the return of Flamenco Festival, March 8 -17, 2024, as part City Center's 80th Season at the Center of the Arts. This year the two-week Festival commemorates Vicente Espinel, the inventor of the "Spanish guitar," a fundamental emblem of flamenco art, and also pays tribute to Paco de Lucía, the guitarist who popularized the instrument.

For over 20 years, Flamenco Festival has brought Spain's exceptional dancers and musicians to City Center, showcasing the diversity and spirit of flamenco. From world renowned artists and icons of traditional flamenco to the most innovative, up-and-coming stars, the Festival is the largest celebration of flamenco in the US and is dedicated to the promotion of flamenco artists outside of Spain, presenting performances throughout the US, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The 2024 Flamenco Festival runs from March 1 - 17 throughout New York City for a total of 22 performances in 13 venues. The Festival is the largest display of Spanish culture in New York, and includes over 100 of Spain's most celebrated Flamenco dancers and musicians. For the full program, visit flamencofestival.org.