Magloire's New Chamber Ballet Will Be Performed Live at Mark Morris Dance Center

﻿Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet returns to the stage for two live Friday presentations, May 28th and June 4th, at the Mark Morris Dance Center, 3 Lafayette Avenue in Brooklyn.

The program will see the World Premiere of Magloire's "Sea" and a new solo for company member Madeleine Williams.

The new 55-minute "Sea" is, according to choreographer Magloire, simply "a celebratory work coming from the joy of being able to perform again person, for a live audience." Music is a commissioned score by Richard Carrick, in his third collaboration with Magloire.

Magloire has also created a short solo for departing dancer Madeleine Williams, who is expecting her second child. In her own words, Madeleine is "stepping away from dance to enjoy motherhood."

COVID Protocols: the James and Martha Duffy Performance Space is large and well-ventilated, and the audience, which will be kept at a maximum of 46, will be seated in a proper socially distanced manner, with at least six feet between chairs (with members of the same household allowed to sit together). Tickets must be purchased in advance, as there will be no box office and walk-ups will not be accommodated. Visitors will fill out a pre-show health screening and, upon arrival at the Dance Center, will have their temperature checked. Visitors are also required to wear masks at all times while inside the building.



Richard Carrick, composer, conductor, pianist, is a Guggenheim Fellow who writes music of spatial depth and robust stasis, described by The New York Times as "charming, with exoticism and sheer infectiousness." His music has been presented at international festivals, released on three critically acclaimed CD's, and published by PSNY. Carrick is Chair of Composition at Berklee, co-founder of Either/Or, and winner of the CMA/ASCAP Award for Adventuresome Programming. He has presented master classes and lectures throughout Europe, Israel, Japan, Rwanda, and South Korea. Born in Paris of French-Algerian and British descent, Carrick received his BA from Columbia University, PhD from the University of California/San Diego with Brian Ferneyhough, and pursued further studies at IRCAM and the Koninklijk Conservatorium in The Hague. www.richardcarrick.com

New Chamber Ballet welcomes Alison Tatsuoka, who received her training at the International Ballet theater Academy in Malvern, Pa. She has danced with Ballet Arizona and Oklahoma City Ballet's second companies, and Columbia Ballet Collaborative and Columbia Repertory Ballet in NYC. She has appeared in works by Balanchine, Robbins, Tudor, and Ib Andersen, among others. Alison is currently a junior at Columbia U studying English and Mathematics.

Richard Carrick's score for "Sea" was commissioned by the Charles and Joan Gross Family Foundation.