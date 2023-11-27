Lynne Taylor-Corbett, Karin Baker, and More Join Dancers Over 40's Legacy Awards

The event is on Monday, December 4th, 2023, 6-9pm at Lips Restaurant.

By: Nov. 27, 2023

Lynne Taylor-Corbett, Karin Baker, and More Join Dancers Over 40's Legacy Awards

The 15th Annual Dancers Over 40 Legacy Awards and holiday dinner will honor DO40 members Joe Ahumada, Jill Cook, Gene Foote, Jean Preece and Joanna Rush on Monday, December 4th, 2023, 6-9pm at Lips Restaurant, 227 East 56th Street, NYC.

Guest speakers for this year's honorees include Lynne Taylor-Corbett, Susann Fletcher, Brian Albert and Karin Baker.

The event will be hosted by celebrated journalist Michael Musto. There will be guest speakers and performances this year, featuring GLAM Awards Entertainer of the Year Bootsie LeFaris, as well as Egypt, Yasmin Delano and special surprises, along with the always wonderfully delicious full-course meal.

Each 2023 honoree holds a special place in the world of dance and have all contributed to promoting Dancers over 40 and the History, Legacy and Lives of our community. Some of these performers began their professional careers when JFK was president with Flower Drum Song, and continued with Funny Girl, Sweet Charity, Pippin, Chicago, Dancin', My One and Only, Best Little Whorehouse, 42nd Street, A Chorus Line, Shirley MacLaine On Broadway and many more.

Dancers Over 40 is an all-volunteer, membership-driven non-profit arts organization dedicated to preserving the History, Legacy and Lives of our mature creative community, while sharing the knowledge with the younger generation just beginning their careers. The event will be videotaped and donated to the Jerome Robbins Dance Division of the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

Tickets ON SALE NOW with REDEYE. Members, $55.00 with their 2022 - 2023 discount code; non-members, $65.00. Go to the link Click Here. There is also a RedEye Box office located at 355 West 41st Street, open from 8am to 4pm daily. Call 888-438-8490 to order by phone. For more information, call the DO40 Hotline at 212-330-7016 or email at dancersover40@aol.com.




