Limón Dance Company And The City College Center For The Arts Present EXPERIENCE THE LEGACY: Limón Dance Company

Limón Dance Company (LDC), in collaboration with The City College Center for the Arts (CCCA), presents Experience the Legacy: Limón Dance Company on Thursday, May 16 and Friday, May 17, 2024 at 7pm at the City College of New York's Aaron David Hall, Marian Anderson Theater, 129 Convent Avenue at West 135th Street, NYC. Tickets are $35 ($10 for students and seniors).

Join Limón Dance Company and Limón2 at Aaron Davis Hall for a celebration of José Limón's legacy through three of his greatest works: Missa Brevis, a poignant tribute to human resilience amidst the ruins of war, The Exiles, a virtuosic exploration of displacement and the universal journey toward the unknown, reflecting stories of immigrants and refugees with profound emotional depth, and a suite of There is a Time, Limón's masterwork drawing from the timeless wisdom of Ecclesiastes, which captures the cyclical nature of human experience, emphasizing the power of community through expressive dance. Under the guidance of Artistic Director Dante Puleio, these performances promise to be a powerful expression of tenacity and humanity, honoring our connection with the Harlem community.

This exclusive two-night event on May 16 and 17 showcases the enduring legacy of Limón's message of empathy, hope, and perspective in an era of global conflict and division. In all three works, the themes of spirituality and being an "outsider looking in" emerge as a call to peace, perseverance, and acceptance. Witness the transformation from a historic company into a dynamic force of creative energy and secure your seats to be part of a movement that transcends time. The Limón Dance Company at Aaron Davis Hall is not just a performance; it's a testament to the power of dance to connect, uplift, and inspire.

Limón Dancer Company: Natalie Clevenger, Joey Columbus, MJ Edwards, Mariah Gravelin, Johnson Guo, Kieran King, Deepa Liegel, Olivia Moize, Eric Parra, Nicholas Ruscica, Jessica Sgambelluri, Savannah Spratt, and Lauren Twomley.

Limón2: Mikey Comito, Danielle Goodman, Edu Hernández, Madeline Jones, Jasmine Presti, Mirai Shinde, and Ryan Tucker.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

DANTE PULEIO (Artistic Director)

A widely respected former member of the Limón Dance Company for more than a decade, Dante Puleio is the sixth Artistic Director in the Company's 78-year history, a position that originated with Doris Humphrey. After a diverse performing career with the Limón Dance Company, touring national and international musical theatre productions, television and film, he received his MFA from University of California, Irvine. His research focuses on contextualizing mid 20th century dance for the contemporary artist and audience. He is committed to implementing that research by celebrating José Limón's historical legacy and reimagining his intention and vision to reflect the rapidly shifting 21st century landscape.

JOSÉ LIMÓN (Founder/Choreographer, 1908-1972)

José Limón electrified the world with his dynamic masculine dancing and dramatic choreography. One of the 20th century's most important and influential dance makers, he spent his career pioneering a new art form and fighting for its recognition. Born in Culiacán, Mexico in 1908, he moved to California in 1915, and in 1928 came to New York where he saw his first dance program. Limón enrolled in Doris Humphrey and Charles Weidman's dance school and performed in several of their works from 1930 to 1940. In 1946, with Doris Humphrey as Artistic Director, Limón formed his own company. Over the next 25 years, he established himself and his company as a major force of 20th century dance. Limón created a total of 74 works, including The Moor's Pavane, Concerto Grosso, and Missa Brevis.

ABOUT LIMÓN DANCE COMPANY

Founded in 1946 by José Limón and Doris Humphrey, the Limón Dance Company (LDC) has been at the vanguard of American Modern dance since its inception and is considered one of the world's greatest dance companies. Choreographer and dancer José Limón is credited with creating one of the world's most important and enduring dance legacies- an art form responsible for the creation, growth and support of modern dance in this country. Acclaimed for its dramatic expression, technical mastery and expansive, yet nuanced movement, the Limón Dance Company illustrates the timelessness of José Limón's work and vision. The Company's repertory, which includes classic works in addition to new commissions from contemporary choreographers, possesses an unparalleled breadth and creates unique experiences for audiences around the world.

www.limon.nyc

ABOUT LIMÓN2

In 2021, the Foundation launched Limón2 - our second company, dedicated to the development of young professionals for a sustainable career and lasting contributions to the dance world. Limón2 was born out of the Foundation's pre-existing commitment to dance education as an extension of our pre-professional training program. Limón2 members receive intensive training focused on creating the dynamic and versatile dancer that the Limón repertory requires (being able to perform both classic and contemporary forms) while simultaneously learning Limón masterworks alongside newly-commissioned contemporary works and gaining valuable performance experience. During their tenure, the second company has the chance to experience the rehearsal processes of some of New York City's finest choreographers; interact with the industry's leading professional dance artists; and get to know potential future employers. Dancers learn the skills and repertoire needed of a LDC Dancer and work alongside the current LDC members in performance as well as community engagement opportunities such as Limón Outdoors and Limón4Kids.

ABOUT CITY COLLEGE CENTER FOR THE ARTS

Founded in 2012 The City College Center for the Arts (CCCA) serves as a cultural hub that builds a sense of community both within the City College campus and its surrounding community, while inspiring creativity and diversity. Home to Aaron Davis Hall, the oldest performing arts center in Manhattan north of Lincoln Center, CCCA also provides a premier venue for local and national performers/visual artist and for art patrons in the tri-state area. The venue showcases art that captures the college's culturally rich student body, and includes dance, music, theater, literary readings, film, performance art and art exhibitions.