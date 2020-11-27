LG SIGNATURE to Sponsor First 8K Production of Highlights from American Ballet Theatre's THE NUTCRACKER

LG Electronics' LG SIGNATURE is extending its partnership with the renowned American Ballet Theatre (ABT) for the 2020 holiday season. As the exclusive ABT Global Electronics Partner, LG SIGNATURE will sponsor the first-ever 8K Ultra HD highlight production of the critically acclaimed performance of The Nutcracker, created by celebrated choreographer and ABT Artist in Residence Alexei Ratmansky.

Celebrating LG SIGNATURE's OLED 8K cinematic innovation, The Nutcracker will feature ABT principal dancers Isabella Boylston and James Whiteside in a magical holiday setting at the High Line Hotel in New York City. The performance will premiere on ABT and LG SIGNATURE YouTube channels on Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. EST, giving audiences worldwide the opportunity to enjoy the timeless masterpiece in the comfort of their own homes. A preview video will be available on the ABT and LG SIGNATURE YouTube channels beginning today.

"In a year filled with many challenges, bringing The Nutcracker to life in stunning 8K resolution feels like a holiday hug we all need right now," said Peggy Ang, marketing vice president at LG Electronics USA. "LG SIGNATURE shares a commitment to passion, excellence and redefining standards, and especially this year we're delighted to play a role in making the arts more accessible to communities across the country."

"LG SIGNATURE continues to be an incredible partner, propelling innovation in the arts during these unprecedented times," said Kara Medoff Barnett, executive director at American Ballet Theatre. "In a year when we are unable to offer performances to live audiences, the opportunity to share scenes from Ratmansky's beloved Nutcracker online is both a wonderful holiday gift to our fans and a key milestone in our 80 year-history."

The award-winning LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TVs redefine the premium viewing experience thanks to more than 33 million self-lit pixels, 1 billion colors, perfect blacks and limitless contrast. With a picture that's four times sharper than 4K UHD and with 16 times the detail of HDTV, the 88- and 77-inch class LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TVs exceed the industry's official 8K Ultra HD definition set by the Consumer Technology Association.

For more information about American Ballet Theatre, please visit www.abt.org. To learn more about LG SIGNATURE and its diverse growing lineup of appliances and electronics like the OLED 8K TV, please visit www.LGSIGNATURE.com.

